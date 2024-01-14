“I’ve never said I wanted to raise” the age of Social Security eligibility Nikki Haley said on Fox News. Later in the same interview, she said, “we're going to raise the retirement age to reflect life expectancy.”

In her Fox News Sunday interview today, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley accused Donald Trump of lying when he said she wants to cut Social Security and Medicare and to raise the retirement age from 65 to 74.

“He's not telling the truth there, and it cracks me up because he's actually reported as saying he wanted to raise it to 70,” she said.

FACT CHECK: True. Trump said that.

But Haley went on to pull the GOP sleight-of-hand of arguing for major cuts to Social Security and Medicare under the guise of claiming to want to protect it. Haley has already made it very clear she wants to gut or privatize Social Security. She did so again here – including saying she would raise the age of eligibility.

HALEY: I’ve never said I wanted to raise anybody's - what I've said is Social Security's going to go bankrupt in 10 years, Medicare's going to go bankrupt in eight. Every one of the candidates is saying they're not going to touch it. If you say you're not going to touch it, that means you're going to leave office and everybody's going to have at least a 23% benefits cut.

The accountant in me is saying don't wait for that to happen, get in front of it. So, what we should do is, America should keep her promises, people should not live in fear. We will go to those, like my kids in their twenties, and say we're going to raise the retirement age to reflect life expectancy for you.

Next came her push for privatization:

HALEY: Instead of cost of living increases, let's do increases based on inflation so it's more accurate, limit benefits on the mega-wealthy, they don't want the checks anyway, and let's expand Medicare Advantage plans. Seniors love the competition and it's good for them. When we do that, we'll see what we're dealing with. You don't have to take from people, but you don't deny like the rest of the opponents are doing. That's a mistake.

Anchor Shannon Bream asked, "But a later retirement age, potentially, is part of that?"

"For those in their twenties," Haley said.

The non-partisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has found that raising the retirement age would cut benefits for all new retirees and disproportionately harm seniors with low incomes.

More importantly, President Joe Biden has already proposed solutions for saving Social Security and Medicare: raising taxes on high earners. But Republicans and their Fox News friends never want to consider that easy fix because as much as they pretend otherwise, Republicans really want to be rid of the programs.

You can watch Haley make it clear she's out to cut Social Security and Medicare below, from the January 14, 2024 Fox News Sunday.