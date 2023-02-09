When Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) says his party wants to “protect and preserve” Social Security and Medicare, then refuses to say if any cuts are planned, you know that means President Biden was right about Republicans' desire to make cuts.

Smith, the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, was asked about what host Neil Cavuto called “this dustup” between Biden and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) over Social Security and Medicare. Scott has claimed he doesn’t plan to cut those programs, even though he put it in a public plan. Sen. Rick Scott said today that Social Security is a legal Ponzi scheme that he wishes had been privatized. But Republicans insist Biden lied when he said, during Tuesday's State of the Union address, that Republicans want to get rid of Social Security and Medicare (spoiler alert: they do)

Cavuto asked about Scott’s plan which calls for all laws to come before Congress every five years for review. That, of course, would include Social Security and Medicare. You know that Republicans would never re-authorize it without major cuts, given half a chance.

SMITH: When President Biden stood before us at the State of the Union and tried that fear mongering again on Social Security and Medicare, it’s just a vicious cycle of lies, and that needs to be addressed. As the committee that has jurisdiction over Social Security and Medicare, we’re only going to protect and preserve it. We’re not cutting Social Security and Medicare, and it’s not tied to the debt ceiling.

Cavuto did a good job here. He interrupted, saying, “But when you say, ‘protect and preserve’ it, I mean, you’re acknowledging that as it goes now, it’s not sustainable, certainly over the next 10 years, the way it’s going, right?” he asked.

SMITH: You’re exactly right. It’s projected to go insolvent. Both of those programs over the next several years, and you know what? It’s projected to go insolvent faster now because of the Democrats reckless spending over the last two years. In fact, their reckless spending in the American Rescue Plan, which was at $2 trillion, is cutting Medicare immediately because of their own regulations.

FACT CHECK: This appears to be another Republican lie, which mischaracterizes Medicare savings via the Inflation Reduction Act as cuts.

Cavuto continued, “Are Republicans saying that they are not going to address or touch either in the next 10 years?”

Smith dodged the question. “I don’t know what the president was saying because I could barely understand half of it whenever we were there,” he sneered.

Cavuto pressed, “But what is the Republican position?”

Smith invoked his mother to suggest he loves Social Security and Medicare. But he also did not say Republicans have no plans to cut them.

SMITH: These are two very important programs. My mother is on Medicare, my mother is on Social Security. I come from a very working-class family. We have to make sure these programs are protected for people just like my mother, and that is what Republicans are going to do.”

Cavuto wasn’t fooled. “Not this year. It won’t be an issue this year but it could be in future years, right?”

Again, Smith did not deny it. He tried to blame Democrats. “If Democrats would come to the table and help us fix the problem that’s leading to the insolvency of Medicare and Social Security, we would do that.”

Actually, President Biden has come up with solutions: raising taxes on high earners. Yet one of the Republicans’ first moves after taking the House was a go-nowhere vote to defund the IRS.

Smith continued blaming Biden. He said, “We have a president who’s been refusing to even talk about the debt limit, and now he’s started to say that he might, so if they want to, we’re ready to do it, because we need to do it for the American people.”

You can watch Smith's revealing dodges below, from the January 9, 2023 Your World.