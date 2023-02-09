Was Super Duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt lying or just shockingly ignorant when she legitimized the Republican poutrage at President Biden’s true statement that the GOP wants to cut Social Security and Medicare?

Biden told the truth about Republicans wanting to cut, gut or get rid of altogether Medicare and Social Security

One of the most notable moments during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address last night was when he called out “some Republicans” for wanting to “sunset” or cut Medicare and Social Security. Here’s a transcript of those remarks:

BIDEN: Let us commit here tonight that the full faith and credit of the United States of America will never, ever be questioned. Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage -- I get it -- unless I agree to their economic plans. All of you at home should know what those plans are.



Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans -- some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset. I’m not saying it’s a majority --



AUDIENCE: Booo --



BIDEN: Let me give you --



AUDIENCE: No!



BIDEN: Anybody who doubts it, contact my office. I’ll give you a copy. I’ll give you a copy of the proposal.

That prompted Taxpayer-funded Troll and Attention Whore, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, ridiculously clad in a look-at-me fur coat, to shout, “Liar!”

Biden shot back, “I tell you, I enjoy conversion.” He added that he was “politely not naming” the Republicans in question.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes was happy to expose some of them. As you can see in the second video below. Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Rick Scott, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen Lindsey Graham and Rep. Michael Waltz have all publicly called for cuts to Social Security and Medicare or doing away with one or both of them altogether.

Ainsley Earhardt falsely painted Biden as a liar and praised Republicans for heckling his truth-telling

This morning, during his appearance on Fox & Friends, Ainsley Earhardt helped Speaker Kevin McCarthy mislead about Republican goals. This, from the woman who makes devout Christianity her brand and who claims she wants to be a serious journalist.

But first, she took a gratuitous dig at former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Referring to McCarthy’s seat behind the president, she sniped, “Normally, that is Nancy Pelosi’s seat and we saw her down on the floor and you were in the chair because the Republicans took the House.”

McCarthy replied, “It was an honor to sit there. It was like having a good seat at a bad sporting event.”

Maybe a bad event for McCarhty and Republicans, but 72% of American viewers had a positive reaction to the speech. Not that Earhardt or either of her Fox & Friends cohosts mentioned that.

Cohost Steve Doocy introduced a clip of Biden’s remarks about Social Security and Medicare, with an acknowledgment that he was “talking about what [Sen.] Rick Scott put out a while back.”

After the clip, Doocy said that Fox’s White House correspondents report that Biden’s team is “delighted” at the Republicans' behavior and that polling says independents were turned off by the heckling. “One time it looked like you were trying to shush your side of the aisle,” Doocy said to McCarthy.

Rather than respond to Doocy’s point, McCarthy segued to calling Biden a liar on Social Security and Medicare.

MCCARTHY: Well, the president is trying to goad members. One thing the president was saying was something he knew wasn’t true. I just spent an hour with him. Social Security and Medicare are off the table. He tries to use that for a political ploy.

We need to be smart. He’s trying to play politics by lying about our position.

FACT CHECK: Although Biden brought up Republicans' desire to cut Medicare and Social Security in the context of the debt ceiling, he was not saying that was the only time they planned to put their cuts into action. Meanwhile, minutes after McCarthy’s segment ended. Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) told CNN, he wants to “review” Social Security and Medicare as part of a “dialogue” about raising the debt ceiling. It’s the third video below. (H/T to my Crooks and Liars colleague Fran Langum for the CNN clip.)

Earhardt covered for McCarthy with her own dissembling. “Republicans aren’t going to take away Social Security or Medicare, they all say the same thing,” she claimed.

FACT CHECK: No, they don’t all say the same thing, as you can see in the MSNBC and CNN clips below. More importantly, Biden never said Republicans were going to take away Social Security or Medicare, he said there are some who want to. And that, as you can also see in the clips below, is the truth.

Nevertheless, Earhardt added, “It was nice to see [Republicans] stand up for themselves. I want them to respect the president but they stood up for themselves and everyone agreed.”

Then Super Duper Christian Earhardt changed the subject to praise Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ hate-filled rebuttal that, as Media Matters pointed out, was full of false and misleading claims and was indistinguishable from a Fox News monologue.

You can watch Earhardt and McCarthy mislead below, from the February 8, 2023 Fox & Friends.