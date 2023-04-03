In this dishonest, disingenuous and cynical Fox News Sunday discussion, Sen. Bill Cassidy tries to scare viewers into supporting changes to Social Security in the false guise of saving it, with a big assist from "objective" Fox anchor Shannon Bream.

Cassidy (R-LA) was yet another Republican proving President Biden right and the Fox News poutrage wrong when he accused the GOP of wanting to cut or do away with Social Security and Medicare. And just like other Republicans I’ve seen on Fox News, Cassidy promoted his cuts as the only way to save Social Security. Spoiler alert: they aren’t.

The New Republic delves into various possibilities but the short answer to saving the programs without cutting them amounts to this: eliminate the $160,200 income cap on Social Security and Medicare taxes, otherwise known as FICA tax. As it stands now, TNR notes, LeBron James pays the same flat tax of 15% as the rest of us but only on $160,200 of his $44.5 million salary. To put it another way, $44.3 million of his salary is exempt.

But that fix was completely left out of Fox News Sunday’s discussion in which both Cassidy and Bream fear-mongered that the programs must be altered now or face worse cuts later.

Bream’s opening question on the subject was a good example of Fox pseudo-journalism. She adopted a mantle of objectivity when she really gave Cassidy a platform for his opinion, unchallenged and uncomplicated by any independent reporting.

BREAM: [The White House] says the president’s budget is about protecting and strengthening Medicare and Social Security. You said that's not exactly true, at least not a conversation about how to get there.



Here's a bit of an exchange with you and the treasury secretary a couple of weeks ago.

[After the video clip]

BREAM: Okay. Essentially calling the treasury secretary a liar there about the engagement from the White House.



Have you heard anything from the president about this very real problem?

Cassidy clarified that he was not calling Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen a liar but that the claims from the White House wanting to work with Congress on Social Security were a lie. Cassidy said he and the GOP hoped to meet with Biden “so that somebody who is a current beneficiary will not see her benefits cut by 24 percent, we have not heard anything on our request.”

Notice that Cassidy is very clearly not saying he wants to protect benefits for anyone who’s not a current beneficiary and he’s trying to frighten viewers into thinking they’re in danger of losing a good chunk of their own benefits because of Biden.

To be fair, Cassidy is working in a bipartisan fashion to improve the finances of Social Security, as Reuters reports. But not mentioned by Cassidy or Bream is that, according to Reuters, part of the senators' plan is to shore it up with a fund invested in the riskier stock market instead of the lower-yielding but secure Treasury securities the funds are now invested in.

CASSIDY: [T]he president has a plan for Social Security and his plan is to have no plan. He and, frankly, President Trump, former President Trump, are both telling the American people that there is no issue with Social Security and you don't have to do anything about it -- because I think they think it's a political third rail.



The third rail of Social Security should be allowing it to get a 24 percent cut. That's what's going to happen. And we've learned yesterday or Friday that it's going to happen a year earlier than it originally was going to.



That should be the third rail. We should be working to prevent that 24 percent cut. And so far, the two leading candidates for either re-election or election are refusing to acknowledge.

Actually, Biden does have a plan and it involves raising taxes. The New Republic criticizes it as not going far enough but there is a plan. But Bream didn’t mention it. She seemed more interested in promoting Cassidy’s fear mongering.

BREAM: Yeah, to that point, you cite this. So, the Medicare Hospital Insurance Trust Fund we're told is insolvent by 2031. Social Security Trust Fund is insolvent by 2034.

Bream did go on to point out that a Fox News poll found that 71% want to keep Social Security and Medicare untouched. Then she played a clip of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat routinely demonized on Fox, as an example of “how Democrats are going to play this.” By coincidence, I’m sure, the clip made it sound as though Social Security and Medicare are welfare.

OMAR: Republicans have made it perfectly clear they do not want to govern. They would rather target vulnerable communities, scapegoat minorities. They would rather gut Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, slash SNAP and housing assistance that makes sure people have the housing and healthcare they need.

Then Bream validated Cassidy’s fearmongering-for-Social-Security-cuts schtick:

BREAM: So Democrats are going to say, you guys are going to rip apart entitlements. Our polling shows people are afraid for those programs to be touched. But at the same time, you touch on the insolvency that's coming and the automatic cuts that will happen if you guys don't act. So, how do you work against all of those tides to actually get a substantive conversation going?

CASSIDY: So, Shannon, you put your finger on it. If 71% of Americans don't want Social Security touched, per the poll you just quoted, under current law, if we do nothing, those benefits will be touched. They will be mashed down by 24 percent because this president and the leading Republican candidate refuse to take the issue on. Oh, they're going to be cut.

People need their benefit, not just that they want them. For many, that's how they pay their bills. But under current law, it will be cut by 24 percent because neither of two leading candidates will take the issue on.

That's frustrating, and that is working against the interest of the American people. That's what we should be -- that's what we should be discussing.

BREAM: Well, it is something you're bringing to the forefront. Lot of people are afraid to touch it because they know how it's going to be used against them, even broaching the topic.

And we'll watch and see what you do on this. It's a very important point you make -- the cuts are coming if nobody does anything.

The cuts would not be looming if Republicans were willing to lift the cap and make the wealthy pay what the rest of us pay. But that option was never mentioned. I think we know why.

You can watch the pseudo-journalism below, from the April 2, 2023 Fox News Sunday.