Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) is so intent on cutting Social Security and Medicare benefits, he’s annoyed there isn’t a bigger push. But rather than blame his own colleagues, Kennedy blamed President Biden’s “demagoguing.”

We can chalk up Kennedy as the latest Republican to prove President Biden right about Republicans wanting to cut or eliminate Social Security and Medicare, despite their dishonest poutrage and pretense otherwise, including the supposedly devout Ainsley Earhardt (gal pal to election liar Sean Hannity).

Apparently, the new GOP talking point is that cuts are “realistic.” Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream highlighted that term as she cited presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, yet another Republican claiming she wants to cut Social Security and Medicare in order to preserve them.

Bream framed the messaging when she opened the subject, saying, “Entitlements are getting a lot of attention. Republicans have repeatedly said they’re not going to cut them, the White House has repeatedly said you need to be afraid if you’re getting these benefits.” She then played a clip of Haley saying, “We have to be realistic. It is unrealistic to say you’re not going to touch entitlements.”

All the Democrats’ reforms “will mostly mean higher taxes,” Bream added.

Like Haley and House Ways and Means Chair Rep. Jason Smith, Kennedy posed as a supporter of Social Security and Medicare (for Fox’s elderly viewers), even as he obviously itched to cut the programs for younger people.

KENNEDY: Well, I think you ought to get the Social Security that you paid for and I think you ought to get the Medicare that you paid for.

Now, Medicare is going to start getting in trouble financially in 2028. Social Security in 2035, I think. We should be talking now how to make sure that those programs are solvent.

As you’ll soon see, “making sure those programs are solvent” is GOP code for “cuts.”

But first, Kennedy blamed Biden:

KENNEDY: The problem is that President Biden, in his State of the Union address, decided to demagogue the issue. We all saw it. He basically said if you talk - speaking to Republicans - if you talk about Social Security or Medicare, I’m going to call you a mean, bad person and that just took the issue off the table when the president decided to demagogue.

It was, you know, you can only be young once but you can always be immature and I thought it was a very immature thing to do.

Bream did not challenge Kennedy’s claim that Biden is to blame for Republicans’ unwillingness. Instead, she prodded for more talk about cuts.

BREAM: You think there needs to be conversations then about something, whether it’s changing the age for people who are not yet paying into these benefits, future changes, current changes?

KENNEDY: Well, of course we ought to talk about it. I mean, the life expectancy of the average American right now, it’s about 77 years old. For people who are in their 20s, their life expectancy will probably be 85 to 90. Does it really make sense to allow someone who’s in their 20s today to retire at 62? Those are the kind of things that we should talk about.

There are changes in Medicare we should talk about. Let me say it again: Medicare pays much more for the same surgical procedure in a hospital as it does in a private outpatient clinic. Why? There are a lot of things we could talk about but President Biden has taken that issue totally off the table. He says he has fixed it in his budget and that’s nonsense. That’s nonsense on a stick.

You can see Biden proved right again below, from the March 12, 2023 Fox News Sunday.