Presidential candidate Nikki Haley made it very clear she plans to gut or privatize Social Security and Medicare for young people “because they already know they’re not going to get anything.”

During her predictably friendly interview on today's Fox News Sunday, Haley once again couldn’t say where she differs from Donald Trump.

Funny how she didn’t mention that, unlike Trump, she is openly declaring her intention to drastically alter Social Security and Medicare. Maybe that’s because while Trump now says there should be no cuts to either program, he has repeatedly proposed cuts, before he was in office, while he was in office and when he was looking for a second term in 2020.

When asked how she’d handle the debt ceiling, Haley gave plain-vanilla Republican answers: “We’ve got to stop the spending binge. We’ve got to put Washington, D.C. on a diet. … We’ve got to work on a way to actually pay down the debt. …We need to start building things in America,” etc., Haley replied. Host Shannon Bream did not press for specifics, nor did she note that President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act has been scored by the Congressional Budget Office as providing $238 billion in deficit reduction, partly because of Medicare savings on pharmaceuticals.

“Our children will never forgive us for it,” Haley said about the debt. Apparently, she thinks young people will be just fine with the government doing away with a guaranteed basic income and medical care when they retire. Which also suggests she thinks they'll be just fine with not being able to retire at all.

HALEY: There is an issue of entitlements and I think that we do have to address entitlements. However, I don’t think we take away from anyone that we’ve promised things to. I think we focus on the new generation coming into the sytem because they already know they’re not going to get anything from it and we need to get in front of that and that means you go and you look at the new ones coming in and you keep your promises to those that have already been in the system.

What did Haley mean, exactly, by “look[ing] at the new ones coming in?” She didn’t say and host Shannon Bream did not ask.

But we know that it’s not about making promises that they’ll be kept out of extreme poverty or get necessary medical care once they become seniors.

You can watch another Republican prove President Biden right, and the Fox News poutrage, wrong when he accused Republicans of wanting to cut or do away with Social Security and Medicare, from the February 19, 2023 Fox News Sunday.