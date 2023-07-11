Sure, it was very satisfying listening to Chris Christie slice and dice Donald Trump but Christie made clear he’s looking out for fat cats, while happily trying to make life harder for the rest of us. Host Shannon Bream seemed delighted.
Christie argued that he’s a viable candidate for president because “people in the Republican party and quite broadly across America are tired of having political candidates who are snake oil salesmen,” Christie said. He was referring to Trump but it also applies to his plan to cut Social Security.
Still, it was fun to hear Christie smack down Trump the way you rarely hear on Fox, including from their Democratic contributors.
CHRISTIE: I was there in 2016 when Donald Trump said he was going to repeal and replace Obamacare and failed to do it; when he said he was going to build a big, beautiful wall across the entire border of Mexico and then Mexico was going to pay for it. We’ve got a quarter of a wall and not one peso from Mexico; when he said he was going to balance the budget in four years and added six trillion dollars to the national debt; and now, yesterday in Iowa, telling people that he would solve the war between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours. The only way he could do that is do what he normally does, which is bend down to Vladimir Putin and get him whatever he wants.
There was more of that which you can watch in the video below.
Assuming Christie means it this time (unlike in 2016 when he similarly filleted Trump, then bent the knee after dropping out of the presidential campaign) that does not mean he won’t be pandering to the right-wing.
That’s exactly what happened in the rest of the interview.
Christie tries to scare viewers into supporting cuts to Social Security
It started when Bream brought up Social Security. “You are one of the few willing to talk about entitlement reform, about potential changes to programs like Social Security,” she said. “How do you sell it to people?”
Christie started in with the usual right-wing lie that Social Security must be cut in order to save it - that also seeks to scare everyone into going along.
CHRISTIE: Well, you sell it to people because in 2034, Shannon, if nothing is done then there will be an automatic, by law, 24% cut in Social Security benefits. So, I want every Social Security recipient out there right now who intends to still be receiving those benefits going forward to see what a 24% cut in their benefits would mean.
We need to look at all the different options to try to fix Social Security.
Christie lies about how to protect and preserve Social Security
Got snake oil? Christie doesn’t really think we need to look at all the different options. In his very next sentence, he took one big one, probably the most popular and practical one, off the table:
CHRISTIE: We don’t need to look at raising taxes, we’ve got plenty of taxes right now in this country, but we need to look at things like, do the extraordinarily wealthy need to collect Social Security? I mean, do we really need to have Warren Buffett and Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk collecting Social Security and others that are very, very wealthy?
And here’s some more snake oil: while Christie is suggesting that “raising taxes” would raise taxes on everyone, the progressive plan is to raise the Social Security payroll tax for very high earners. Biden has proposed this, albeit not in his current budget, according to The New York Times. Here’s what I wrote when Sen. Bill Cassidy tried to scare Fox News Sunday viewers into thinking (falsely) that cutting Social Security and Medicare is the only way to save them:
The New Republic delves into various possibilities but the short answer to saving the programs without cutting them amounts to this: eliminate the $160,200 income cap on Social Security and Medicare taxes, otherwise known as FICA tax. As it stands now, TNR notes, LeBron James pays the same flat tax of 15% as the rest of us but only on $160,200 of his $44.5 million salary. To put it another way, $44.3 million of his salary is exempt.
Christie's plan would hurt Social Security
Here's some more Christie snake oil: Means testing makes Social Security more expensive and less popular. From the non-partisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities:
Universal participation and the absence of means-testing make Social Security very efficient to administer. Administrative costs amount to only 0.5 percent of annual benefits, far below the percentages for private retirement annuities. Means-testing Social Security would impose significant reporting and processing burdens on both recipients and administrators, undercutting many of those advantages while yielding little savings.
Finally, Social Security’s nearly universal nature ensures its continued popular and political support. Large majorities of Americans say they oppose cuts to Social Security because they value it for themselves, their families, and millions of others who rely on it.
Christie says he wants to eliminate Social Security for the “extraordinarily wealthy” but in all likelihood he really wants to kick off a lot more people from the program. The New Republic notes that cutting off Social Security for people earning more than just $140,000 a year “would eliminate more than 10 percent of the shortfall.” So more than 90% of the shortfall would still be with us. To put it another way, there are probably not enough multi-billionaires to make their removal from Social Security and Medicare result in the kind of cost savings needed.
So, what Christie probably has in mind, but won’t say so, is to make Social Security a program for the poor. And we know how much Fox and their Republican pals hate programs that help the poor. So once Social Security doesn’t benefit the well-to-do, you can start the clock ticking on right-wing attempts to weaken it further or destroy it altogether, which has long been the ultimate Republican goal.
Christie wants to raise the age for collecting Social Security, too
But wait, there’s more snake oil! Christie is using his fear-mongering to scare people into agreeing to raise the retirement age for Social Security – and not just for the ultra-wealthy.
CHRISTIE: When you look at the age of retirement, you don’t want to change that for people
And also, when you look at the age of retirement, you don’t want to change that for people who are now in their 50s or 60s. That would be unfair. They wouldn’t have time to plan. But I say this: I have a son who will be 30 years old this fall. If we change the Social Security age for somebody like him and he can’t figure out how to plan for that over the course of the next 35 years, he’s got bigger problems than worrying about what his Social Security benefits are going to be.
Notice how Christie is already smearing those who may not have been able to save enough so as not to need Social Security?
Christie presents his cruel plans to make life harder for most Americans as an asset
And now for the final snake oil: Christie pretends his plans are only because he loves Social Security:
CHRISTIE: We need to be real about this, Shannon. And I don’t hate Social Security, I love Social Security and that’s why I don’t want to see a 24% cut in benefits because we were too timid and too afraid.
[…]
I want to take on the big problems in this country and solve them for the American people.
I drafted most of this post last night. Today, when I took a break from finishing it, I saw that my Crooks and Liars colleague, Susan Madrak, had posted today about this same interview. She made an excellent point that I hadn’t thought of: plenty of ex-wives of “garden-variety millionaires,” often dumped for younger trophy wives, need and deserve money from their ex-spouse’s Social Security. So there would likely be bad repercussions for the no-longer-wealthy, too.
Bream challenged none of Christie’s Social Security hocus pocus. Instead, she changed the subject to Fox’s uber obsession, Hunter Biden. Christie pandered to the MAGA crowd here, too. He called the Hunter Biden investigation in Delaware, “either a lie or it’s incompetent.” I hope to address the Fox attacks on the Hunter Biden investigation at a later time.
I suppose I should be glad they didn’t baselessly accuse Hunter Biden of being the owner of the cocaine found in the White House recently.
You can watch the entire interview below, from the July 9, 2023 Fox News Sunday.
What Christie is proposing is essentially what the RSC wants to do. It’s a plan in three parts:
1. Reduce the SS payment to a flat $1200/month. They don’t say this openly now, but they do mention the same language around it – that the amount of the benefit needs to be “adjusted”, that those who currently get the lowest amount would see an increase and those who get the highest would see a decrease, etc. The Heritage plan spelled it out – make the benefit just the flat $1200/month or a whopping total of $14,400 per year. This would reduce the benefit to being what angry Right Wingers believe it should be – a small supplement that would help the elderly pay for groceries or other bills if they need a little help.
2. Means Test the payment so that it no longer goes to anyone with a decent pension, 401K or savings or any combination. The fun here is that none of the Right Wing plans agree on where they draw the line. Given the louder tone of the doomsaying for SS, I’d bet that they’ll go for the low end – say, if the retiree was seeing 50-60K per year, or less than 5K per month. For this group, instead of receiving the maximum SS payment (currently close to 4K per month), they might still be eligible and receive 1.2K per month or a little more than 1/4 the former benefit, or they might be declared ineligible and thus receive nothing at all. Either way, they definitely fit the description from #1 – they’ll be seeing a decrease…
3. Apply the new rules to the widest cohort possible. In the 2010 Heritage Foundation plan, the new rules would only apply to people 25 and under. In the 2022 RSC plan, the new rules would apply to people 54 and under. In the most current RSC plan released this year, the new rules would apply to people 59 and under. I want to make sure people understand that they read that correctly. The GOP intention is to tell people who have worked for nearly 40 years that they will see no benefit from having paid into FICA for those 40 years. Yes, the cruelty is the point.
In the event of a GOP president and a GOP majority in Congress in 2025, I would absolutely expect this to be at the top of their priority list, and I’d expect the new rules to be applied as widely as possible. The GOP has worked patiently for the past 6 decades to make this happen, so this would be another win for them, to go right alongside tossing out Roe and affirmative action.
Ellen is correct that there are extremely simple fixes that could be applied to SS funding – lifting the applicability cap, applying a small tax on the highest earners, and making a tiny increase in the employer side of FICA. All of this could have been done (in fact, should have been done) in the early 2000s, but the GOP wouldn’t hear of it. Nowadays, they trumpet the doomsaying as Christie is doing, saying that SS is about to go insolvent. It isn’t, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s the GOP who repeatedly refuses to take even a single common sense step to help SS.
Should the Right Wing succeed in gutting SS and Medicare, there is no question that they would move toward completely eliminating the programs as soon as practicable. Because at that point, all they would be is welfare for the indigent elderly and we can all hear what Right Wingers will say about that group – ie “they should have thought of this 20 years ago” or “they should ask their kids for help” or “they made their bed, now they can lie in it.”