With the departure of Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro from Fox News’ Saturday nights, Fox has announced its new lineup, starting next week.

Brian Kilmeade will host an as yet untitled show at 8 PM ET which, according to Fox’s announcement of the new lineup, “will provide perspective and context to major stories with power players throughout the news landscape with an overall theme of placing country before party.” As if Fox has ever put country before party.

“Unfiltered with Dan Bongino” will move up from 10 PM ET to 9 PM.

At 10 PM ET, “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” will air. Fox says Jones will “will focus on newsmakers from across the political and cultural spectrum, spotlighting the leading concerns facing Americans nationwide. He will travel across America to highlight key stories such as the border crisis, crime in big cities, and the COVID pandemic.” According to Mediaite, Fox also says Jones will provide “an in-depth look at underserved communities.” That probably means minority Trump supporters.

Brian Kilmeade will continue to cohost Fox & Friends during the week.

NewsHounds' Brian put together a list of some of his favorite Kilmeade and Jones segments:

Brian Kilmeade Irked By 6th Grader Criticizing Trump

Brian Kilmeade Latest Fox Host To Smear Ilhan Omar As Anti-American

Fox's Kilmeade: Protesters Like ‘Enemies … Within Our Border’

Hannity Sends Fox’s Lawrence Jones Outside Biden’s House For More Harassment

Lawrence Jones Gets Mocking He Deserves Wearing Tactical Vest For Border Report

Ellen added some revealing Bongino segments:

Fox's Dan Bongino Became Unglued With Mediaite Writer At CPAC

Dan Bongino Ordered To Pay Daily Beast’s Legal Fees Over Meritless Lawsuit

Fox Colleagues Respond To Cavuto’s COVID Vaccine Plea: Drop Dead

As we’ve previously reported, Watters will give up his Saturday night Watters World show, which aired at 9 PM ET, to host “Jesse Watters Primetime” at 7 PM ET on weekdays and Pirro’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” which aired at 8 PM ET, has ended with Pirro moving to a permanent weekday cohosting gig on The Five.

(Bongino image via screen grab)