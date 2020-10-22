Sean Hannity repeated his stunt of sending Fox cameras outside Joe Biden’s home for a second night, this time sending Lawrence Jones there and falsely calling him an “investigative reporter.”

Hannity announced early in the show, “Tonight, we sent Hannity 2020 election correspondent, investigative reporter, Lawrence Jones. He is now standing right outside of Joe Biden's compound. Joe, he could see right there, the cameras right there.”

In fact, Jones’ title is “news analyst.” In May, 2019, The Daily Beast found that Hannity spread this lie about Jones’ status at least a dozen times. Hannity has also deceitfully padded the Fox resumes of contributors Sara Carter (banned from Fox’s news division) and John Solomon on the air.

While Hannity’s Beloved Bedtime BFF, Donald Trump, sinks in the polls, Hannity is desperately cooking up a scandal about Biden “hiding” at home. In fact, as Hannity acknowledged, Biden has been staying at home preparing for the debate tonight. Hannity suggested this is some kind of sign that Biden is unfit for office. Apparently, he should be more like Trump who seems to spend all his time either at superspreader rallies, going on TV (especially Fox) or walking off TV and, of course, tweeting. We'll see who looks more presidential tonight.

“Joe probably doesn't have the mental capacity to speak extemporaneously anymore without days of preparation. That's allegedly what he's been doing the past week, memorizing his lies for tomorrow night's debate,” Hannity accused. “We also know that Joe is trying to avoid any and all questions surrounding the massive corruption scandal that is rocking his campaign.”

Rocking his campaign? Biden’s lead has remained remarkably steady. According to FiveThirtyEight, Biden’s chance of winning the White House has remained at 80% or more (now at 87%) all month, while Trump’s started at 20 and has now sunk to 12%. (But readers, there is no room for complacency here. In some states, there is still time to register, if you are not already. You must vote like your life depends on it, because it does! Voter info for every state here)

Later, when Jones came on, Hannity repeated his lie about Jones’ position at Fox.

HANNITY: As we speak, Hannity election 2020 correspondent Lawrence Jones, he's outside of your house right now, the Biden compound. I don't think he's been invited in the basement bunker, but he joins us with more.

Jones never corrected the lie.

JONES: Well, no movement just yet, Sean. Good evening.

It is the eve of the final presidential debate and Vice President Joe Biden called in his campaign on Monday.

Now, Sean, we've been asking questions on, when we are going to see the vice president? And people are starting to ask if he ran out the clock.

After video of “voter on the street” interviews, “reporter” Jones only hinted at the fact that Fox’s own polling yesterday showed Biden up by five points in Pennsylvania. He said, “Now, what we need to know is this, Sean, if he is up in the polls like they suggest, then may be this is a good strategy. But if the polls are wrong like they were in 2016, he may regret this decision.”

Jones added, “We'll be out here all night and the vice president can come up to the podium at any moment.”

A bunch of Trump supporters just happened to show up. Hannity seemed like someone who knew but pretended not to know about it:

HANNITY: Lawrence, you are there -- I mean, I see a lot of cars. Last night, they turned the light off a little bit. I know the basement bunker is in the back of the compound. Has there been a lot of activity, anybody there? Anyone say, hey, LJ, what's going on, how -- good to see you?

JONES: You know, it's actually -- it's actually funny, the car of the Secret Service is there. But there's been a lot of cars driving by, and some of them are waving, saying, see you on HANNITY. We love you, love what you do. So, a lot of FOX News supporters out here.

I think just a lot of voters that just want to know where the former vice president is.

HANNITY: Yeah, starting with me. This is unprecedented. These are uncharted waters.

Something is radically wrong. You don't go on a vacation with five days and two weeks to go before Election Day. It doesn't happen.

The problem for Hannity is, we've seen Biden many times, sometimes unscripted, as in last week's town hall, and he seems perfectly capable.

You can watch Fox-News-sanctioned harassment and Hannity’s lies about the status of his stooge below, from the October 21, 2020 Hannity. Apologies for the brief glitch showing my desktop!