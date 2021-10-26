Fox News' Dan Bongino, Lisa Boothe, Emily Compagno and Tomi Lahren have given the middle finger to their immunocompromised colleague Neil Cavuto after his pleas for everyone to get vaccinated.

On Sunday, during his appearance on Fox News’ MediaBuzz show, Fox host Cavuto (looking well, thank goodness) discussed his health and suggested he had caught his breakthrough COVID infection at Fox.

Cavuto also made an emotional plea for others to put aside their politics and get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m begging you … For God’s sake, think of the bigger picture here. Get outside yourself and think about those you work with, think about those around you, think about just keeping them safe,” Cavuto said.

That was just too much kindness and sacrifice for the likes of Boothe, Bongino, Compagno or Lahren. They have political personas to curate, and to hell with anyone they might infect!

Boothe appeared on the Unfiltered with Dan Bongino show Saturday night. That was before Cavuto’s MediaBuzz appearance but several days after his COVID diagnosis had been made public, on Tuesday. In a statement that day, Cavuto said that with his medical history (He has MS, he's a cancer survivor and he has had heart bypass surgery) his condition would have been "far more dire" if he had not been vaccinated. "I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you," he added.

Boothe was so proud of her selfish and reckless disregard for anyone else's health, she paraded it as a virtue. “I'm doubling down as a giant middle finger to Joe Biden's tyranny because now it's a fight for freedom,” she said. She indicated no concern for the health of any of her colleagues.

Host Dan Bongino doubled down on the ruthlessness: “I'm glad you're giving them the middle finger. I want to recommend the double-barrelled middle finger, it's twice as effective.”

That got a hearty chuckle from Boothe.

On Monday, the day after Cavuto begged on TV for people to get vaccinated, Outnumbered cohosts Tomi Lahren and Emily Compagno did their part for the cause of killing viewers and, possibly coworkers.

First, Compagno played a clip of CDC Director Rochelle Walensky saying how important it is to get New York City firefighters, police officers and other city employees vaccinated. She said there’s a plan to provide “education and counseling to get people the information they need so that they are feeling comfortable in getting vaccinated.”

Compagno responded by saying Walensky’s remarks seemed “pretty strikingly” like “a really tragic chapter in our globe's history.”

Then it was Lahren’s turn. After fear mongering that “well over a million illegal immigrants … have invaded into this country and they are being treated like upstanding citizens,” the Ann Coulter wannabe (but with less charm and less wit) strutted her killer callousness as patriotism. She said about the anti-vax protesters, “nothing made me feel more proud to be an American. Because I saw Americans of every color, every shape, every size, every gender, probably and every political affiliation, standing together in the name of freedom. That's American as it gets, and I'm so proud of my fellow Americans for standing up.”

You can watch Fox News and some of its top personnel prove they have no decency below, from the October 23, 2021 Unfiltered with Dan Bongino, via Crooks and Liars, and the October 25, 2021 Outnumbered, via Media Matters.