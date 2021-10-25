Fox host Neil Cavuto made an emotional appeal for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Although he praised Fox News’ protocol, he noted that cases still “seep through” and added, “I’m a good example of that.”

Almost a week after testing positive for coronavirus, Cavuto appeared on MediaBuzz yesterday to plead for others to get vaccinated. Given his numerous health challenges that have left him immunocompromised, it was a relief to see Cavuto looking and sounding so well.

Cavuto told host Howard Kurtz that after receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, “I’m feeling better.” He also said that his wife tested positive for COVID shortly after he did and “I feel bad about that.” So, apparently, he believes he gave it to her.

“The dog’s OK,” Cavuto joked. Then he made his deadly serious appeal for others to get vaccinations.

CAVUTO: I feel very strongly, and I know we live in this hyper politicized age, that people get vaccinated. I know, you know, a lot of people say that’s a private decision, I get that, I appreciate that, but I’d like to urge people of all sorts, please get vaccinated. This situation for me, being immunocompromised, half the cases that we’re hearing on the breakthrough front are among the immunocompromised, people like me who’ve had and have multiple sclerosis or prior heart situation or cancer.

Cavuto also suggested that there are others at Fox who are at risk, too.

CAVUTO: There are plenty of people working around you, Howie, and at Fox and all types of business environments who are susceptible to this sort of thing. You can help them out a lot if, whatever your views on mandates, and I get that no one likes to be ordered to, but in the end if you can get vaccinated, and think of someone else, and think of what that could mean to them, and their survivability from something like this, we’ll all be better off.

Cavuto said he knows that using the media attention to he’s gotten to drive attention to the cause is “gonna get me in trouble.” He said he gets a lot of nasty emails about it, then quipped, “and that’s just coming from my family.” But then he turned serious again.

CAVUTO: I just want to stress here this is not really about me, it’s not about people’s political positions on this. … Those who have been vaccinated are in far better position right now to survive this and even handle cases where they come down with this precisely because - the numbers prove it. The numbers also prove that countries with the lowest vaccination rates are the countries right now experiencing right now the highest number of new cases.

Then, without saying so, he suggested that vaccine mandates work and that other organizations should emulate Fox News’ policy, which is more stringent than President Biden’s - even though cases like his “seep through.”

CAVUTO: Maybe there’s a call for protocol much like the one that Fox has, where you sort of share your vaccine status. If you choose not to get vaccinated, you get regular testing so that you’re not a threat to spread this to the workforce. It still happens, cases seep through. I’m a good example of that.

Kurtz did not follow up with any questions about how Cavuto was infected, nor did Cavuto say anything further on the subject. Instead, he went back to his plea.

CAVUTO: I cannot stress this enough. This is not about left or right. This is not about who’s conservative or liberal. Last time I checked everyone, regardless of their political persuasion, is coming down with this. Cases are stabilizing, but we’re still losing 3,000 people a day. We’ve lost five million globally to this, we’ve lost nearly 800,000 in the U.S. Take the political speaking points and toss them, for now, I’m begging you, toss them. …

Think of others around you. I dare say, people who experienced this or have seen loved ones who’ve been affected by this or, heaven forbid, died from this aren’t judging the wisdom of mandates, they’re wishing they got vaccinated, and they didn’t. Don’t let that happen.

[…]

For God’s sake, think of the bigger picture here. Get outside yourself and think about those you work with, think about those around you, think about just keeping them safe. …

[People who are] double and triple masked, they’re doing it for a reason, they’re scared out of their wits. … Getting vaccinated is a help.

Referring to Cavuto’s past ailments, Kurtz asked, “Do you ever feel a bit unlucky?”

“It does make me a changed person.,” Cavuto said. “Life is too short to be an a**.”

Then, Cavuto returned again to his plea:

CAVUTO: Life is way too short to be ignorant of the promise of something that is helping people worldwide. Stop the deaths, stop the suffering, please get vaccinated. Please.

In July, on his own show, Cavuto also implored viewers to get the vaccines. It’s gutsy for him to do this. Good for him.

You can watch what Cavuto will almost surely not have an opportunity to say on prime time Fox below, from the October 24, 2021 MediaBuzz.