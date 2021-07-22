Fox host Neil Cavuto made a full-throated plea for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Unlike Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy, there were no “buts” to Cavuto’s plea. He made it at the end of his show today. We don’t have the full video but this is what he said:

CAVUTO: I think it’s just safe to say get vaccinated. It’s the safe thing to do. I know sometimes some people are worrying about chips in the vaccine, all this other craziness. Get the vaccine. Be safe. Do it for each other, your family, yourself. Be safe, get vaccinated.

As we’ve previously reported, hosts Steve Doocy and Sean Hannity have spoken out in favor of the vaccine but both endorsements came packaged with anti-vax dog whistles. That was not the case with Cavuto. It may or not be relevant that Cavuto has serious health challenges.

You can watch it below, from the July 21, 2021 Your World.