Neil Cavuto, who already has a myriad of serious health challenges, has tested positive for COVID-19.

From The Daily Beast:

While fully vaccinated, the 61-year-old Cavuto is immunocompromised, making the breakthrough case potentially dangerous. The longtime Fox anchor has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, has survived stage 4 cancer in the form of Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and underwent triple bypass heart surgery in 2016.

In a statement, Cavuto sounded upbeat. He even cracked one of his trademark self-deprecating jokes. From CNN:

Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It's not, because I did and I'm surviving this because I did."

"I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you," Cavuto added. "Everyone wins, except maybe my wife, who thought I was back in the city for good for live shows. Maybe not so fast now."

Long-time readers know that I am very fond of Cavuto. I don’t agree with him economically or mostly politically but I have long hailed him him as a man of integrity and courage.

I know that Brian joins me in wishing Cavuto a full and speedy recovery.

(Cavuto image via screen grab)