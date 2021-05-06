Fox host Brian Kilmeade sounded annoyed when Philadelphia sixth grader Mason Seder praised President Joe Biden’s management of the coronavirus pandemic and said he was doing a better job than Trump would have.

As a banner read, “FAILING OUR CHILDREN,” Kilmeade asked Seder, “What do you miss most about not being in school?”

Apparently, Seder had not received the Fox commandment, “Thou shalt always speak ill of President Joe Biden and never speak ill of Donald Trump.” Seder replied, “I miss most, obviously, seeing my friends and all the after school activities that I’ve done. I think that we’re very, very close getting back to school, and I think that the way that our new president is handling things is a very good way and we would not have gone to this if it were still the last president.”

That obviously did not sit well with Kilmeade. “Really?” he said, in a contradictory tone. “That’s hard to believe because the last president was saying I want every kid back in school.”

You can watch it below, from the May 5, 2021 Fox & Friends.