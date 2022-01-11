Jesse Watters, the smirking racist who recently made headlines for urging an audience to ambush Dr. Anthony Fauci with a “deadly” “kill shot” has been awarded the permanent hosting gig of the 7 PM ET hour.

In case you missed it, here’s the deliberately endangering language Watters used on December 20 when he urged attendees of the right-wing Turning Point USA conference to ambush Dr. Fauci:

WATTERS: [Dr. Fauci has] been able to dodge and weave on ABC and NBC. No one’s ever hit him in the face like this. … So then he's in trouble. Now you’re going for the kill shot. The kill shot with an ambush – deadly, because he doesn’t see it coming.

This is when you say, “Dr. Fauci, you funded risky research at a sloppy Chinese lab, the same lab that sprung this pandemic on the world. You know why people don’t trust you, don’t you?” Boom!!! He is dead! He is dead! He's done!

You do that in 30 seconds – that’s all you need! 30 seconds! Now you get that footage to us, you get it to Fox, you get it to Human Events, you get it to Breitbart, you get it to Daily Caller, you get it to The Turning Point Pipeline.

Imagine, Tucker Carlson teases out of the A Block: “Coming up: Brave college student confronts Lord Fauci at dinner!”

After an outcry, Fox stood by its Fauci-murder talker. The network justified Watters' rhetoric by saying he used “a metaphor for asking hard-hitting questions” and that his words were “twisted completely out of context.”

That was not surprising, given that Fox attacked Fauci more than 400 times in 2021, including Fox Nation host Lara Logan likening him to Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a press release, “Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows The Five and Watters’ World.” She said the network looks forward to him expanding “his connection even further” with his new show.

You may recall that Fox demoted Martha MacCallum last January in favor of the more incendiary Fox News Primetime. It has since been hosted by a rotating cast of guest hosts. Watters’ new show will be called Jesse Watters Primetime. It will begin January 24th. Watters will continue to cohost The Five but will give up his weekend Watters World show.

Watters has a long history of racist, inflammatory and generally obnoxious behavior. He got his start on The O’Reilly Factor (a show shut down after revelations of its host’s sexually harassing and otherwise abusive behavior) with abusive ambush videos. In 2014, Watters “connected with viewers” by saying, “If the NYPD was actually racist, when someone called 911 from a Black community, they just wouldn’t even go in. They’d sit there, on the perimeter, and let ‘em shoot each other.”

He also aired a racist and shockingly tasteless video of his trip to New York City’s Chinatown. Last year, Watters “connected” with viewers by saying that MSNBC host Chris Hayes “would have been a traitor” during the American Revolution because Hayes criticized Rep. Lauren Boebert (QAnon-CO) for using a slew of guns as a backdrop during a Zoom call into a Congressional hearing.

That’s the kind of guy Fox News and the Murdochs are promoting.

You can watch Watters’ December 20, 2021 murder talk about Dr. Fauci – that Fox just greenlighted more of below, via Media Matters.