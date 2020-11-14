At today’s Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C., the Trump supporters broke into a vulgar chant of “Fox News sucks!” as they approached the Supreme Court.

HuffPost editor Philip Lewis caught the moment, with expert commentary from Dan Pfeiffer:

When you are right, but for all the wrong reasons https://t.co/xX5z8aioPb — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 14, 2020

Like Trump, the MAGA marchers appear to be mad at Fox both because it called the state of Arizona early for Joe Biden on Election night and because the network has not put its full weight behind Trump’s baseless claims that he was robbed of a victory – just a large load. Arnon Mishkin, head of Fox’s Decision Desk, defended his call and has since been proven correct.

Trump supporters yelled the same vulgar chant in Arizona on November 4.

Will Trump follow through on his threat and challenge Fox with a digital network?

Stay tuned!