Lickspittle Geraldo Rivera thinks it’s almost time for his “honored friend” Donald Trump to admit that he has lost the election.

Leaving chin high in a week or so-when your court fights no longer present a realistic long shot chance to overturn election-you remain head of GOP, architect of #SCOTUS, the new populism, continued hope of the conservative movement & if you so desire, candidate in 2024. https://t.co/O44qIchNLM — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 12, 2020

Business Insider noted that Rivera's initial tweet “was quickly ratioed with negative comments receiving about six times the amount of comments than likes and retweets.”

