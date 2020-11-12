With new, catastrophic levels of coronavirus in the U.S., Donald Trump seems to be spending all his time tweeting about Fox News’ insufficient loyalty.

From today’s New York Times:

…California reported its millionth case on Thursday, the second state to do so (Texas was first). More cases are being recorded than ever before: The 142,000 reported on Wednesday set yet another record as much of the country enters a period of cold weather, indoor life, colds and flus that are expected to add fuel to the contagion.

Even more troubling than the infections are the hospitalization figures, as several parts of the nation report that their hospital facilities and personnel are being stretched beyond capacity. On Wednesday, 65,368 people were hospitalized with Covid-19, a figure that has doubled in little over a month, breaking the record set a day earlier by more than 3,400.

All told, the United States has reported more than 10.5 million cases so far, and more than 241,000 virus-related deaths, the most in the world: The pandemic is killing Americans at a pace of about 1,000 a day.

And here’s what’s top of mind for Donald Trump. I saw nothing in his Twitter feed about COVID-19, much less any concern for suffering Americans.