Apparently, Fox News decided that compulsive liar Kayleigh McEnany as a permanent cohost of the Outnumbered show is just the ticket for shoring up its daytime viewership.

From The Daily Beast:

"Kayleigh’s unique background in politics and law coupled with her experiences confronting women's health challenges and life as a new mom will add robust insight to Outnumbered—we are delighted to welcome her back to FOX News where she began her media career,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

McEnany was once a production assistant on Fox’s now-defunct Huckabee show.

It’s noteworthy that Fox’s Scott didn’t say anything about McEnany adding truth or knowledge to Outnumbered because, other than trolling the media and the Democrats, McEnany’s only talent seems to be for lying. CNN anchor Jake Tapper has said he refused to have McEnany on his show because she "lies the way that, you know, most people breathe. ...She can’t acknowledge reality.” McEnany even lies about her lies.

But Fox News daytime ratings have taken a hit of late. So apparently, just like with newly-minted contributor Lara Trump (as well as with its blind support for her father-in-law) Fox has jettisoned any and all pretense of integrity for the sake of its politics and ratings.

Some Fox insiders were reportedly furious over McEnany's hire. Obviously, Fox doesn't care about that, either. But as I wrote in my post about their complaints, "[F]ar be it from me to tell anyone who has a family and/or financial commitments what to do. But the writing couldn’t be more obviously on the wall that Fox is not going to be getting any better any time soon." Nothing has changed since then.

(McEnany image via screen grab)