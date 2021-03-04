Despite worshiping and promoting hate monger Donald Trump, Kayleigh McEnany claims to be very put out by the fact that Joe Biden called the reckless lifting of mask mandates by two Republican governors “Neanderthal thinking.”

Yesterday,Biden said this when asked about Texas and Mississippi lifting mask mandates:

Look, I hope everybody has realized by now: These masks make a difference.

We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms. We’ve been able to move that all the way up to the end of May to have enough for every American to get — every adult American to get a shot. And the last thing — the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that, in the meantime, everything is fine, take off your mask.

Forget it. It still matters.

I carry a card with me — I don’t have it. I put it on my desk. As of last — as of yesterday, we had lost 511,874 Americans. We’re going to lose thousands more. This will not occur — we’ll not have everybody vaccinated until sometime in the summer. We have the vaccine to do it. Getting a shot in someone’s arm and getting the second shot are going to take time. And it’s critical — critical, critical, critical — that they follow the science: Wash your hands — hot water; do it frequently. Wear a mask. And stay socially distanced.

And I know you all know that. I wish the heck some of our elected officials knew it.

It’s hardly the kind of poisonous, divisive rhetoric that Trump routinely engaged in or that McEnany routinely defended (often by engaging in her own smears) as his press secretary. In fact, she used her own much more divisive, hateful language right here in this discussion. And she was overtly gleeful as she went about it.

In fairness, she was goosed into her attack by Fox & Friends cohost Brian Kilmeade: “Are you surprised at the tone and those comments because Governor Abbott wanted to open his state as well as the governor of Mississippi and soon Alabama?”

MCENANY: Yeah, I actually am surprised. He was supposed to be the great uniter, obviously that wasn’t the case. You know, but this is what Democrats do to people who think differently than them. … This is what Democrats do to people who think differently and you’re spot on to tie this to autonomy. Simply giving freedoms causes Joe Biden, the great uniter, to call us “Neanderthals” among other words, that his predecessor, Hillary Clinton, did as well.

[…]

MCENANY: They’re seizing this pandemic and using it to control people. That is what they’ve done from the beginning. And when President Trump pointed to the science and said, “Hey, reopening is what we need to do, because there are repercussions when you lock down,” they called him anti-science.

Because she can’t seem to help herself, #LyingMcEnany went on a long, deceitful jag about how transparent Trump was and how Biden is supposedly hiding out from the press. With the obvious approval of the Fox & Friends cohosts.

Kilmeade joined in the deceit when he misleadingly claimed that Florida has better COVID numbers than California and New York.

Cohost and Sean Hannity's Jesus-adoring, adulterous gal pal Ainsley Earhardt gushed, “We are happy and proud of your career.”

Then, Earhardt, who claims she doesn’t want to “come across as being in the tank” for anyone asked “What’s the future of the GOP? Where do we go from here?”

Not surprisingly, McEnany lied in her response. “People have sent an unmistakeable message that they support Donald Trump. The polling shows that.”

Maybe McEnany just doesn’t know the difference between Republicans and “people” in general. But while it’s true Trump still has the support of rank and file Republicans, he’s the least popular guy in polling history to have worked in the Oval Office and he left office even less popular.

You can watch McEnany help her propagandist pals cheerlead the moves that will surely cause a resurgence of coronavirus below, from the March 4, 2021 Fox & Friends.