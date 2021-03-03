Not surprisingly, the hiring of Lying Kayleigh McEnany has touched off another round of enmity in Fox News' ongoing civil war.

As I’ve previously reported, Fox’s own Neil Cavuto, senior vice president, anchor and managing editor of business news at both FNC and FBN, cut away from McEnany during her November 9, 2020 press briefing, saying, “I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this,” as she baselessly accused Democrats of welcoming voter fraud and illegal voting.

But with the official embrace of #LyingMcEnany into the "Fox family," it’s nearly impossible for any Fox staffer or contributor to deny that propaganda trumps facts and truth at the networks, especially with the recent purges of fact checkers and reporters.

There’s nothing new about the infighting. But it’s no surprise that hiring McEnany, an inveterate liar who lies about her lies, should touch off a new cycle. The Daily Beast has details:

“It’s truly disgusting they fired hard-working journalists who did care about facts and news reporting only to turn around and hire a mini-Goebbels whose incessant lies from the White House helped incite an insurrection on our democracy that got five people killed, including a police officer,” a Fox News insider raged to The Daily Beast. “Post-Trump Fox is quickly becoming a very scary place and quite dangerous for our democracy. It’s not even conservative news anymore. They’ve plunged into an alternate reality where extremist propaganda is the only course on the menu.”

…

“It’s upsetting,” a current Fox News staffer lamented to The Daily Beast. “So many good people are out of a job now and I’m sure she’ll get a huge contract.” But the hiring makes sense, this employee said, because “Sarah Sanders just left to run for governor of Arkansas and our audience loves Kayleigh.”

But, as The Daily Beast also points out, McEnany has “long been a fixture at Fox” and was a “near-nightly presence” on the Hannity show after Trump lost the election where she promoted the Big Lie that the election was stolen. So, it’s hardly surprising that Fox would now pay her to do more of what she has been doing at no cost to them. Also, her contract prevents her from appearing on upstart rivals such as Newsmax or OANN.

As for the fuming Fox staffers, far be it from me to tell anyone who has a family and/or financial commitments what to do. But the writing couldn’t be more obviously on the wall that Fox is not going to be getting any better any time soon.

(McEnany image via screen grab)