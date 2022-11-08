Only the Murdoch network would allow two of its hosts, Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters to speak this way.

The excuse for these two America haters began with a clip of Joe Biden calling protesters "idiots" for accusing him of being a socialist. But while the Murdochs sanction inflammatory rhetoric (it's a particular specialty of Lachlan Murdoch pet, Tucker Carlson), its paid bullies can't tolerate even the slightest perceived insult.

Gutfeld whined, “One of the biggest liberals in America called millions of Americans who voted for Republicans ‘stupid.’” He followed with a clip of Michael Moore saying Republican voters are “not very bright.”

“This stuff doesn’t bother me any more,” Gutfeld said. That suggests that a Fox producer wanted to use the clips as a pretext to demonize Democrats.

"Not bothered" Gutfeld complied by ratcheting up the incitement with a longing for violence. Cohost Watters was all in:

GUTFELD: I mean, if we get upset about this, then we're the snowflakes that we've been making fun of forever. It’s like, what did Trump say to protesters when he came in?

WATTERS: Knock 'em out!

GUTFELD: Knock 'em out! And we found that magical.

WATTERS: We did, we did. I still do.

Conservative cohost Jeanine Pirro laughed uproariously. The other two cohosts said nothing.

You may recall that Watters smirked about ambushing, then taking a “deadly” “kill shot” of Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying also, “Boom!!! He is dead!”

That should have gotten Watters fired. Instead, the Murdochs rewarded him with a prime time show, just a few weeks later.

Oh, and I also remember that Watters lectured Black Congressman Charles Rangel (D-NY) for being too inflammatory because he said that if George Zimmerman had been Black, he might have been beaten to death by the police. “Do you think THAT’S adding to the peace and harmony?” Watters sneered.

Apparently, Watters thinks adding to peace and harmony is only required for Democrats. Or maybe it’s only for Blacks. If you’re a white Republican, you can encourage violence anywhere and everywhere on Fox News.

You can watch the Murdoch network give a stamp of approval to violence below, from the November 7, 2022 The Five, via Media Matters.