Cohost Emily Compagno seemed ecstatic as she called Trump’s deranged comments “totally real, normal American.”

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace opened her commentary about Donald Trump’s remarks at yesterday’s Las Vegas rally with the question, “Is he alright?” She said about his comments after the teleprompter conked out, “He rambles on and on and on and on about sharks, of all things, a rant so bizarre that unhinged doesn’t come close to capturing it.”

Conover Kennard, my colleague at Crooks and Liars, caught the bizarre shark rant. It was supposedly about the danger of electric boats:

"So, I said, let me ask you a question," [Trump] said. "And he said nobody ever asked this question, and it must be because of MIT, my relationship to MIT. Very smart."

"He goes, I say, what would happen if the boat sank from its weight, and you're in the boat, and you have this tremendously powerful battery, and the battery is now underwater, and there's a shark that's approximately 10 yards over there," he continued. "By the way, a lot of shark attacks lately. Do you notice that?"

"A lot of sharks," Trump told his crowd of supporters. "I watched some guys justifying it today. Well, they weren't really that angry. They bit off the young lady's leg because of the fact that they were they were not hungry, but they misunderstood what, who she was."

Kennard also noted that while the intense heat caused 24 attendees to require medical care, 6 were taken to the hospital and 97 used the cooling tents, Trump complained that nobody was thinking of him.

Trump also “quipped,” “I don’t want anybody going on me. We need every voter. I don’t care about you. I just want your vote.”

Yes, THAT was the speech Compagno effusively raved over.

Not surprisingly, Compagno left out the shark rant, the people felled by the heat and Trump’s “I don’t care about you” “joke.” What she played was not much better. It was a clip of Trump complaining about his broken teleprompter, saying he doesn’t pay the company because of the malfunction, then whining, “And then I end up with a story, ‘Trump doesn’t pay.’ I don’t pay contractors that do a (bleeped) job.”

Compagno, who has already proven herself a dishonest propagandist, was practically drooling with love for Trump’s speech that seemed to have been improved by the fact that the rest of the media hated it. “So that moment where he was totally real, normal American and I think actually handled it with aplomb, it ignited the media,” she exclaimed. “It wasn't just Trump's reaction to the teleprompter. They were apparently appalled over his off-script remarks.”

Yes, how could anyone think that an off-the-cuff riff about an electric boat causing you to get eaten by sharks is not normal? Just kidding. I’ll bet even Compagno knows it was loony-tunes but also knows that her paychecks depend on pretending otherwise.

Cohost Lawrence Jones didn’t exactly praise the speech. He said, Trump critics can “spew the talking point” on TV “but the American people have to live with Biden America every single day when they go to the grocery store, when they're on the border.”

Cohost and compulsive liar Kayleigh McEnany weighed in. “If you believe Joe Biden is better off-teleprompter than Donald Trump. I mean, that's insanity,” McEnany chirped. She claimed that “Trump is speaking to the issues, reminding people of what it felt like to have a booming economy.” She didn’t say anything about boats, sharks or the heat.

McEnany went on to say that polls are not changing “in any dramatic way” in Biden’s favor. “So, Biden’s on defense.”

Which was not praise for Trump’s speech, either.

Ditto for Trump-loving cohost and supposed journalist, Harris Faulkner. Instead of praising the speech, she groused, “I don't know how many times [Biden] can say ‘convicted felon.’” She claimed, “it's backfiring in epic proportions at this point.” No, not really, Harris. A Forbes article notes that some polls show Trump has lost support since he was convicted of 34 felonies but the polls remain close.

Then she said, “But why is [Trump] still under a gag order? Because Biden can't keep up. I mean, can you imagine if he weren't under a gag order right now, Trump, and he could actually tell you what wasn't true about what the current president is saying with regard to him and a whole lot of other things? I mean, they have gagged him politically, as well.”

FACT CHECK: Trump is not gagged politically. He is prohibited from talking about witnesses, jurors, others involved in his New York criminal case and family members. He is definitely not gagged from talking about President Biden. Either “journalist” Faulkner made this up or she was lying.

“So maybe the prompter shut down, but it gave him an absolute absolute opportunity to be himself,” Faulkner added. Which is what I call “faint praise.”

In other words, I think they all knew Trump's speech was a disaster and they were all pretending otherwise.

You can watch the hosts spin Trump’s insanity below, from the June 10, 2024 Outnumbered.