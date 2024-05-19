Compulsive liar Kayleigh McEnany ridiculously claimed Kansas City Chiefs’ Harrison Butker’s controversial commencement speech was not an angry screed.

It’s no surprise that Fox News would drool over Butker’s mean-spirited speech at Benedictine College last week. After all, he didn’t just advocate for conservative Catholicism, he attacked President Joe Biden’s faith. For example:

Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the Sign of the Cross during a pro- abortion rally. He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I'm sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice.

He is not alone. From the man behind the COVID lockdowns to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common. They are Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn't cut it.

Butker also mansplained to the female graduates that they’d be happier becoming stay-at-home mothers than pursuing a career:

For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I'm on the stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I'm beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.

She is a primary educator to our children. She is the one who ensures I never let football or my business become a distraction from that of a husband and father. She is the person that knows me best at my core, and it is through our marriage that, Lord willing, we will both attain salvation.

I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand how much happier someone can be when they disregard the outside noise and move closer and closer to God's will in their life. Isabelle's dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you asked her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud, without hesitation, and say, “Heck, No.”

Who better to gaslight Fox viewers about the speech than #LyingKayleigh McEnany, the woman who promised not to lie to the press when she was Donald Trump’s press secretary – then lied moments later?

“The entirety of the speech is that we are better off as a country, as a culture when we recognize faith, when we recognize family values, when we recognize truth,” the chronic liar said, as a Christian cross dangled prominently from her neck. “I mean that's not a controversial thing to say.” She criticized the NFL for distancing itself from Butker, sneering, “Well, what are the views of the NFL, with the myriad domestic violence allegations that are there, oftentimes, they are silent.”

Yeah, Kayleigh, just like your colleagues stayed silent – no, helped promote what were known to be Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election, then ruined a man’s life with lies designed to blame him for the Jan. 6 insurrection that resulted from the Fox and Trump lies. And family values did not stop you, Kayleigh, from going to work for Trump, who boasted about grabbing women by the p***y. You worked for him after it became known he was carrying on an affair with a Playboy model while his wife was pregnant.

Not that either host of the America Reports show McEnany was appearing on pointed any of that out. Cohost Sandra Smith said, "You've been very open with your faith publicly.” Then, she asked, “Has that been difficult for you?"

No, McEnany said. "When you're speaking from truth, when you're speaking about your faith, when you're speaking something that is so central to your being, and you speak it out of love, I think that's key, you don't mind the backlash that you incur."

McEnany continued, "When you watch [Butker], he really speaks from a place of love and compassion … [H]e came from a place of kindness, compassion, particularly when he teared up speaking about the place his wife has had in his life and enabling him to pursue his career."

In addition to the NFL distancing itself from Butker’s remarks, the Benedictine Sisters called his comments "a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic" and said "his comments seem to have fostered division."

You can watch McEnany cheerlead Butker’s comments below, from the May 17, 2024 America Reports.