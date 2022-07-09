Emily Compagno tried to smear liberal women by telling them to be grateful they don’t live in Oman, Afghanistan or Kenya. Unfortunately for Compagno, it was her shocking ignorance about Kenya that made a big impression.

The Outnumbered cohost made her comments on the Gutfeld! show. Host Greg Gutfeld has long proved himself a racist, bully extraordinaire, so maybe Compagno was just trying to suck up.

Gutfeld opened the discussion by playing the July 4th Patriot Police, sneering that “it’s no wonder that patriotism, which unites us over values and not race, is a threat to the left.”

FACT CHECK: Nobody hates America more than Fox News and that includes the ever-asinine Gutfeld.

“So could the death of patriotism follow the death of religion?” Gutfeld “asked.” Because on Fox News, “patriotism” means “go along with us or else!”

Gutfeld's obvious goal in this screed was to brand concerns about the legacy of slavery and institutional racism as unpatriotic.

Gutfeld wore a hideous look of disgust as he began sneering, “The sins of your father are now your own, there’s nothing you can do. There’s only apology after apology to the mob.” Meaning, of course, that Blacks and their allies are the true oppressors.

Then, after loud applause, we saw Compagno with a big smile, looking as if she could not be more delighted to be part of Gutfeld’s show.

Compagno got right to the racial patriotism policing. First, she quoted Katy Perry (supposedly) saying that women have less rights here in this country than a firework. In a moment of unintentional irony, Compagno whined, “The insularity of these celebrities is so asinine to me, it’s so nauseating.”

Yeah, that’s showing your love for country, Em!

She continued on her jag of hate-for-America thinly disguised as patriotism:

COMPAGNO: These comments are totally delusional, right? So, she’s talking about, like what, voting rights? That we have less voting rights here? What about in Kenya, where pregnant women can’t leave the house, so they absolutely have no constructive right to vote? Or in Oman, where women have to vote as their husbands do, or risk death?

So, American women should all be satisfied so long as we have more rights than women in Kenya and Oman?

Even worse, I don’t know if Compagno just made up her claims about Kenya or she was being as “totally delusional” as she accused Katy Perry of being.

But, as Media Matters noted, “Kenyans responded swiftly, demanding a correction and apology from Compagno; Greg Gutfeld, the show’s host and namesake; and Fox News.”

😳 @FoxNews!

What is this? What is @EmilyCompagno saying? That in Kenya pregnant women can’t leave the house so they have no right to vote? What does she imagine our country is like? That statement is incorrect, misleading, condescending and should be withdrawn. pic.twitter.com/nHAoj9puZK — Pauline Njoroge, HSC (@paulinenjoroge) July 6, 2022

This statement MUST be withdrawn on LIVE TV. Dear @FoxNews, @foxandfriends @Gutfeldfox and @TuckerCarlson You must withdraw this statement. Pregnant women in Kenya can't get out of the house to vote? Did you do your background check before throwing this out there? UNACCEPTABLE pic.twitter.com/b3AZeROhv7 — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) July 7, 2022

#SomeoneTellFoxNews that in Kenya, Pregnant women leave the house, are allowed to vote, they get to skip the line to vote & they also enjoy free delivery under Linda Mama. We respect pregnant women & women in general & they enjoy their voting rights.#SomeoneTellEmilyCompagno — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) July 7, 2022

Kenya? The Republic of Kenya? Kenya, East Africa? My Kenya?



The Kenya where pregnant women simply go to the front of the line (not queue) to vote?



Where did Emily get this flawed opinion from?! pic.twitter.com/tNx3XzyGLd — Stella Kiguta-Ng’ang’a 🇰🇪 (@stellanganga) July 7, 2022

Compagno continued her “American women should be grateful” jag by adding that we’re better off than Afghani women, too. Yep, that’s proof to clueless Compagno that women should just STFU about voting rights and maybe having a constitutional right to abortion removed by a group of unelected judges, too. And never mind that freedom of speech and freedom to dissent is enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution!

And speaking of asinine insularity… After Compagno made such an ass of herself on the Gutfeld show, she tried to defend her ignorance about Kenya with an “I saw it on the internet so it must be true!” defense. In reality, she exposed herself as either even more ignorant or just plain dishonest. Or both.

The Daily Beast explains (with our emphases added):

One site, Grazia Daily, wrote that in western Kenya, “women expecting children are prohibited by cultural norms to be seen in public, meaning that a huge portion of women are unable to go out to vote.” The other site, World Population Review, wrote: “Kenyan women are not allowed to take long walks (such as to the polls) and pregnant women are forbidden from leaving the house. High rates of disease and a history of election-related violence also keep women at home.”

Neither of the two websites cite any official sourcing to back up the claims.

You can watch Compagno make her asinine, insular and delusional proclamations below, from the July 6, 2022 Gutfeld!, via Media Matters.