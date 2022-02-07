Who better to speak for Black people than Greg Guteld, the white Fox host who race-baited the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd?

Not surprisingly, Fox News figures have been defending Joe Rogan like he’s Donald Trump. The ever-sanctimonious Glenn Greenwald slobbered over Rogan’s “humility” in apologizing for using the N-word, e.g. and Sean Hannity played a whataboutism game, saying, “You know, does anyone remember Hunter Biden using the N-word?” As if Hunter Biden is getting paid $100 million dollars to air his opinions on Spotify. And as if Rogan’s N-word apology did not come hot on the heels of a public outcry over his COVID disinformation.

But here’s Gutfeld claiming to understand what really matters to The Blacks:

GUTFELD: I noticed that there aren't a lot of Blacks caring about this story. It's only white liberals and white leftists who want to bring down Rogan. And I think maybe it's because Blacks see that the word is being used as a tool. Not the word being offensive itself, but the fact that they -- this is manufactured for a different mission than the rejection of the word. It’s about going after somebody.

I guess Greggie missed the fact that it was India.Arie who shared clips of Rogan using the N-word and pulled her music from Spotify over his “language around race.” Or maybe Fox’s newly-minted Black whisperer just missed the fact that she’s Black. Also, in case you’re reading this, Greggie, and care about the truth, you might want to note that The Grio cares about Rogan's language. Ditto for Joy Reid, Rev. Al Sharpton, and Dwayne Johnson, e.g.

But maybe Gutfeld is talking about Black musicians not pulling their music from Spotify (not counting India.Arie). That could be because, as the Los Angeles Times explains, it’s a complicated situation. For one thing, many artists down have the legal ability to do it. For another, other platforms have their own issues. Last but not least, Spotify is an important source of income and exposure for them.

But Gutfeld is hardly in a position to claim to care about or to understand Black feelings. You may recall that when Derek Chauvin was convicted for murdering George Floyd, Gutfeld offended even Jeanine Pirro when he said, “I’m glad that [Chauvin] was found guilty on all charges. Even if he might not be guilty of all charges. Because I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames.” He defended his comments by saying he was “at least being honest” and “my neighborhood was looted. I don’t ever want to go through that again!”

Later, in the same show, Gutfeld lost it with a Black Fox legal analyst who, as he tried to explain the Black perspective, said Gutfeld must be “off his meds” not to acknowledge that the overwhelming evidence was solidly against Chauvin.

You can watch the racial poison bankrolled by Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch below, from the February 7, 2022 The Five, via Media Matters.