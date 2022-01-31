“Journalist” Harris Faulkner didn’t care about Joe Rogan spreading potentially deadly misinformation to his Spotify podcast listeners. No, he’s like her, being canceled for bringing up “some topics” “people are not always comfortable with us asking about."

Unless you’ve been under a rock, you know that Spotify has come under a lot of pressure over the COVID disinformation Rogan spreads on his Spotify podcast. Veteran rockers Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have pulled their catalogs from the streamer and podcaster Brené Brown who, like Rogan, has an exclusive deal with Spotify, said she would not release new episodes “until further notice.”

Not surprisingly, Spotify put a band-aid on the problem and is hoping it will all blow over. From The Guardian:

On Sunday, the CEO of Spotify, Daniel Ek, released an official statement setting out the streaming platform’s plan to tackle misinformation. New content advisories will direct listeners of any podcast that discusses coronavirus to a dedicated website that “provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources”.

As for Rogan, he says he’ll “try harder to get people with differing opinions on” and “do my best to make sure I’ve researched these topics.” He can’t even promise to know what he’s talking about on a show he’s getting paid an estimated $100 million for.

A sampling of the disinformation from one guest, Dr. Robert Malone, via PolitiFact:

Speaking to Rogan, Malone said it’s "nucking futs" for people who have had COVID-19 to get vaccinated. He cited the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, an unverified database that cannot be used to assess causality, and claimed that it shows an "explosion of vaccine-associated deaths." (It does not.) He said hospitals are so financially incentivized to claim COVID-19 as the cause of patient deaths that a hypothetical patient "with a bullet hole to the head" would be ruled as a COVID-19 fatality if they tested positive. (This is wrong; if anything, research indicates that COVID-19 deaths have been undercounted.) He said a state in India, Uttar Pradesh, "crushed COVID" using an early treatment package featuring ivermectin but resolved with the U.S. not to disclose that. (There’s no scientific basis for that assertion.) He said vaccine mandates are illegal. He said vaccinated people are more likely to be infected with the highly contagious omicron variant than unvaccinated people. (This is missing key context.) He wondered aloud whether the vaccine President Joe Biden took on live TV was "really a vaccine." (There’s no evidence to back that.)

Of course, as PolitiFact also notes, Malone has gotten a friendly reception on Fox News, too.

So it’s not too surprising that the Grim Reaper Network would side with Rogan over truth and public health.

On today’s Outnumbered show, cohost and compulsive liar Kayleigh McEnany said that Rogan “merely wants to get a different opinion and he's entitled to do that.” Then she asked cohost Harris Faulkner for her “thoughts.”

Let’s be clear: Faulkner claims to be a journalist but, as I wrote in a recent post about her whining over President Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, she has long been a shameless, right-wing propagandist. She didn't break that record here. She even worked Hunter Biden into the Rogan story!

FAULKNER: Well, look, I look at this the same way that Twitter sticks a sticker on my stuff when I put out true polling or the things that are actually happening, right? As a journalist. And they just don't like the fact that, oh yeah, you mean there is an investigation into - and they're looking at Hunter Biden. I mean, they'll, they'll take you down, they'll sticker you, they'll cancel you.

I wonder if this isn't the same road that Spotify is now willing to walk down because it will cost them. It will cost them more than the people who leave the platform.

Then Faulkner relayed a question her 15 year-old daughter asked about Rogan. “She said, ‘Well, why would they try to keep one guy’s questions out, Mom? Isn’t that what you do?”

FAULKNER: Crickets, ‘cause yeah. I mean, I ask questions. Now, I'm not Joe Rogan and he's not me, don't get it confused. We do different things, but we bring up some topics that are considered to be those things that people are not always comfortable with us asking about. Does Spotify have the kind of fact-checking foundation or history to be able to say what is informational and what isn't? That would be my question to them.

