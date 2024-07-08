Fox News has the racist and sexist smears against Kamala Harris ready, just in case President Joe Biden steps aside from the campaign.

Media Matters did a roundup noting that the attacks on Harris have increased since President Joe Biden’s debate on June 27 and have “included commentary focused on her race and gender.”

It’s a disgusting list, but I’ll just pick two of my “favorites”:

Fox host Brian Kilmeade: “The Democrats made their bed when they picked Kamala Harris. Have to have a woman, has to be a woman of color.” Guest Horace Cooper replied, “If the test for president is, can you cackle? Is the test, can you laugh in the middle of your statement? Can you not be ever serious? She passes with flying colors. Her own party knows that she's incompetent.” [Fox News, The Ingraham Angle, 7/2/24]

In reference to Harris possibly replacing Joe Biden, Gutfeld argued that “it's very easy to make, say, a DEI hire, but almost impossible to do a DEI fire.”[Fox News, Gutfeld!, 7/2/24]

I’d like to say some more about first segment above, featuring Kilmeade and Horace Cooper in the familiar Fox role of African American Black Attacker.

Kilmeade set the tone at the beginning with the familiar Fox meme that whites are the real oppressed race in the U.S. “Pick Kamala or you’re a racist,” he said. “That seems to be the theme.” Of course, it would not just be passing over a woman of color. It would be passing over the SITTING VICE PRESIDENT, for chrissakes.

I’d be OK with Cooper or anyone else calling Harris incompetent if he had evidence to back it up. But he never put forth a single example. Nor did Kilmeade ask for any. We know why: Fox doesn’t care about facts, only propaganda that demonizes their political foes.

Also, no hypocrisy or dishonesty is too much when it comes to praising their own side. Cooper went on to claim that conservatives only care about competence: “The chickens have come home to roost. We, on the right, believe in a meritocracy,” he said. “We just want to know, can you actually do the job?”

I don't know how he or Kilmeade kept a straight face at that whopper. Fox News just paid $787.5 million for promoting what it knew were lies of their favorite sexual predator (now that Roger Ailes has died) and presidential candidate, Donald Trump. Fox’s own Trey “Benghazi” Gowdy has pointed out, on Fox News, that Trump was so incompetent, lazy and ignorant when he was in office that he opposed an important national security law based on what he saw on Fox News. CIA Director Mike Pompeo had to go and personally talk Trump out of it.

And that’s not counting the 34 felonies Trump has already been convicted of nor the 54 other ones he’s been charged with.

That’s what passes for a “meritorious” leader on Fox News.

Meanwhile, for all the sneering and jeering at Harris, I think the Foxies are scared s***less she’ll be the candidate.

You can watch both videos below, via Media Matters.