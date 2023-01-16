Fox News added to its long record of “recognizing” Martin Luther King Day by attacking Blacks.

In the past, Fox has “observed” MLK Day by race baiting and attacking President Barack Obama. Yesterday, a Black Fox News Sunday panelist declared that civil rights have gone too far, to the point where white men are now the oppressed people in the U.S.

The discussion started with host Shannon Bream asking for “some reflections on where we are as a country, what we can learn from his legacy and what we should focus on this weekend.

Liberal Juan Williams started with a Fox friendly view. He acknowledged that white nationalism is something “we have to worry about.” But it’s quite an immediate problem on Fox as white nationalism is spewed regularly on its airwaves by colleagues Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld and others – all sanctioned by Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch.

Williams euphemistically said we’re going through a period “where we have lots of arguments over identity politics, politically correct speech, changing team names and the like.” But that ignored the fact that Fox’s right-wing buddies are banning books with racial themes and constricting teachers about what they can teach about race.

Williams continued by saying, “I just think we should celebrate” for a moment “the amount of change taking place” and how we are “still managing to maintain the idea that we have so much in common As Americans.” Well, yes, but Fox is doing everything to tear us apart on race, ethnicity and politics.

As if to underscore the point, Horace Cooper was the next to speak. Cooper is the kind of Black man Fox loves: one who would "commemorate" Martin Luther King Day by suggesting Blacks are oppressing whites.

COOPER: I think Martin Luther King would be extremely excited about what America has accomplished in the name of the vision of equality of Americans. But I think he would also be very disappointed how many people are taking that equality vision as an attack on people. And a new racism is developing in America that needs to be stopped. White people, males, etc. deserve just as much welcoming in American society as Rosa Parks did.

Nobody objected to Cooper’s outrageous comments.

You can watch it below, from the January 15, 2023 Fox News Sunday.