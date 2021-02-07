Laura Ingraham and her Friday night date, Raymond Arroyo, had a malicious chuckle over Disney’s elimination of racist stereotypes in its Jungle Cruise ride cuz who doesn’t love to see those “savage” Africans

The sneering was part of the pair’s “Friday Follies,” a segment during which the soulmates of hate dish and giggle about perceived liberal silliness.

Ingraham and Arroyo are paragons of conservative Catholicism who take great sport in attacking those who don’t meet their high standards. In 2018, they demonstrated their exemplar Christianity by mocking the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle and misidentifying Hussle as the voice on a rap song which they mocked.

In 2019, the two visited the solemn setting of Normandy Cemetery - where they snarked about then-presidential candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, a veteran.

Also in 2019, the dynamic duo made fun of male ballerinas. The muy macho Arroyo (who worships at the feet of the muy macho Donald Trump) seemed to justify bullying of male ballet dancers, who, he claimed are “not exemplar of a male.”

In April 2020, they mocked news anchors who got COVID.

So, it wasn’t surprising that Fox’s comedy team attacked the Disney operation for eliminating racist stereotypes in an update of its Jungle Cruise ride in order to “address negative depictions of Indigenous people.”

January 29th's “Ingraham Angle” was vintage Laura & Raymond (founding news director and lead anchor for the Catholic news network, EWTN).

After advancing the now patented Fox News’ Biden-is-a-bad-Catholic narrative (lifting of the Mexico City policy is “killing babies"), they kvetched about Planned Parenthood, Kamala Harris, diversity in the White House, and press coverage of dogs in the White House, they got down and dirty with their patented intolerance for tolerance – in other words, racist white supremacy.

Ingraham set the snark table: “Raymond, Disney, your favorite, has announced that it's altering their classic Jungle Cruise attraction to omit what the L.A. Times described as racist stereotypes. What is that about?”

Arroyo responded that this outrage is just as bad as *“Splash Mountain” as Disney will “remove negative depictions of some cultures in that Jungle Cruise attraction, essentially the natives and the headhunter who appears as a gag at the end of the ride.”

He sarcastically opined that the new edition, which replaces the “native” boat attackers with chimps, will be “more insensitive” as it seems an admission that there were no violent African tribes. (Huh?)

After he whined that “this is an attraction that was actually overseen and created by Walt Disney, himself in 1955,” a video clip was played of Disney explaining that the ride was based on an adventure film. The video showed a “cannibal chieftain” statue that, per Disney, “was guaranteed to furnish chills, even in the warmest weather.” (Ah, the good old days of racist stereotyping!)

Ingraham snarked that Disney “should have had the founding fathers attack the boats, OK. If it was Thomas Jefferson, that would have been OK.” (Huh?)

Arroyo, who has actually defended the “Trail of Tears,” ended the discussion with this sheer profundity: “This is my problem. If there’s a sensitivity to something in these attractions, interpret them, put them in context, but don't rip them apart. Walt Disney is a 20th century creative vision that has captured the world like Norman Rockwell or Louis Armstrong. You leave it as it is. Let people interpret it through time.” (Uh, Norman Rockwell and Louis Armstrong aren't offensive racist stereotypes!)

What the buddies didn’t mention was that the public was offended by the ride’s racist stereotypes. (Oh, those nasty “woke” folks!) They didn’t mention that cultural advisors were consulted. They didn’t say that Disney has been continually updating its attractions to match cultural norms.

So, if Disney utilized nasty stereotypes of “lazy” Mexicans sitting around in big sombreros, Arroyo, a Mexican American, wouldn’t have a problem with it? After all, he did say that “you leave it as it is!”

You can watch the comedic stylings below, from the January 29, 2021 The Ingraham Angle.

*Disney rethemed Splash Mountain as it was originally based on the very racist “Song of the South” which is not available on Disney Streaming Service.