The judge just announced it. Details remain to be seen. Developing.
I think we can safely assume Fox paid a load of money to Dominion. Although it will be interesting to find out how much, if we can, the big question is really what kind of apology the network will provide.
UPDATE 4:23 PM: The settlement is $787.5 million, as per MSNBC.
UPDATE: 4:26 PM: THE LAWYERS SAID NOTHING ABOUT AN APOLOGY OR RETRACTION.
The attorneys did not say anything about a Fox apology or retraction. pic.twitter.com/R5pEd1mB6A— Ted Johnson (@tedstew) April 18, 2023
(Image by mroach from Malmö, Sweden, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, slightly cropped)
Ellen commented 2023-04-18 16:16:53 -0400 · Flag
Scooter, I agree. Fox is going to shrug this off as a one off and proceed with business as usual, maybe a bit more carefully about actionable defamation but slander and lies nonetheless.
However, the Smartmatic case is still open. Ditto the shareholder case. So they’re not off the hook.
Plus, I will relish the humble crow the network will have to eat.
Ellen commented 2023-04-18 16:12:20 -0400 · Flag
Also looking forward to Trump’s inevitable meltdown once Fox admits it lied.
Ellen commented 2023-04-18 16:11:40 -0400 · Flag
Can’t wait to see the apology, either.
I also wonder if Smartmatic will be included and whether that case will settle soon, too.
Kevin Koster commented 2023-04-18 16:05:43 -0400 · Flag
I just saw the same thing, albeit with Deadline Hollywood inadvertently posting the article with a bold “DO NOT PUBLISH” warning still on it.
I eagerly await the public, humble apology that Fox and the Murdochs will be required to issue to Dominion, and the inevitable leaking of how much money Fox had to pay to make this go away.
In all areas of this matter, Dominion has won the battle – they have come out stronger for refusing to back down to Fox, and they’ve established a strong public case for those who haven’t been following the materials on Fox about how and why it should never be seen as a legitimate journalism company.
