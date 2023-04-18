The judge just announced it. Details remain to be seen. Developing.

I think we can safely assume Fox paid a load of money to Dominion. Although it will be interesting to find out how much, if we can, the big question is really what kind of apology the network will provide.

UPDATE 4:23 PM: The settlement is $787.5 million, as per MSNBC.

UPDATE: 4:26 PM: THE LAWYERS SAID NOTHING ABOUT AN APOLOGY OR RETRACTION.

The attorneys did not say anything about a Fox apology or retraction. pic.twitter.com/R5pEd1mB6A — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) April 18, 2023

(Image by mroach from Malmö, Sweden, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, slightly cropped)