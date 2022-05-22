When Fox News host Harris Faulkner asked her guest to comment on Elon Musk calling Democrats "the party of division & hate," she seemed stunned by the response.

On Wednesday, The Faulkner Focus celebrated Musk for tweeting that he’ll start voting Republican because Democrats “have become the party of division & hate so I can no longer support them.”

But the party was definitely over when Faulkner called on guest Kristal Knight for her reaction.

KNIGHT: Well, I think it’s interesting that Elon Musk thinks that the Democratic Party is the party of hate when the Republican Party produced a failed insurrection on January 6th. This is also the party that, you know, has supported the Big Lie.

We also see that Greg Locke down in Tennessee has been preaching a anti-Democratic rhetoric in the name of religion because he doesn't like Democrats. We also have to remember the great replacement theory that has been spewed on this network, alone, and the Buffalo shooter referenced it. These are all remnants of the of the Republican Party. That's the party of hate.

Faulkner suddenly pretended to be an objective journalist (She's anything but). “We're gonna let them adjudicate that case without us commenting on it,” she said snippily. Then she quickly tossed to her conservative guest, Charles Hurt.

“I just think, you know, the idea of taking a horrible, horrible, unthinkable tragedy like what we saw in Buffalo, New York, and trying to advance a partisan political agenda off of it is just beyond reprehensible to me,” Hurt said. He forgot to add, “unless it’s a tragedy conservatives can weaponize.” Like January 6th or Benghazi or a Paris terrorist attack or the shooting of two New York City police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest or…

Faulkner said snippily, “That'll take care of all of what you said, Kristal, but it was great to have you on."

"I don't think so," Knight shot back. "But thanks for having me."

You can watch Knight call out Fox below, from the May 19, 2022 The Faulkner Focus.