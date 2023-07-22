\

“We know Alzheimer’s when we see it,” McDowell said.

Fox News has seized on Biden’s sneakers and seems to be giving it more attention than Donald Trump’s stolen classified material and coup plots. The Daily Beast explains this latest faux controversy:

Earlier this week, Politico reported that while the 78-year-old commander-in-chief downplays his age, subtle accommodations have been made for him in recent months. Besides noting that Biden has begun using a shorter staircase to exit and enter Air Force One, Politico also pointed out that, as “another concession to comfort necessitated by age,” the president now sometimes wears athletic shoes while traveling.

Over on Fox News, which has relentlessly portrayed the president as senile and decrepit, Biden’s latest sartorial choice is further proof that the leader of the free world is unfit for office.

The Daily Beast goes on to note that Jesse Watters Primetime, Fox & Friends First and Maria Bartiromo’s Fox Business Network show all weaponized Biden’s sneakers. But on the Outnumbered show, the rage turned cartoonish, TDB’s Justin Baragona observed. He wasn’t wrong.

As right-wing propagandist, who insists she’s a journalist Harris Faulkner opened the discussion, a chyron turned accommodations for Biden into “RPT: WH MAKING ACCOMMODATIONS TO HIDE BIDEN’S AGE.” Never mind that there’s nothing hidden about either the Air Force One staircase or the sneakers.

Cohost Faulkner said she would ordinarily “just give a yawn to” picking on footwear – but not when it’s Biden! “When you look at him juxtaposed with some of those he would run against, like Donald Trump, they’re not that far off” in age, she added, then tossed to cohost McDowell to do the anti-Biden heavy lifting.

McDowell surely pleased her propaganda supervisors:

MCDOWELL: [M]y father will be 87 in a week, and to a man of that generation wearing those shoes, particularly as commander in chief, in public, when you're going on - this is formal business -- that's the equivalent of wearing your bedroom slippers outside. That's like wearing a speedo and flip-flops to a funeral.

So, these elitist snobs in the White House are blithely lying to the American people over and over again because they think we're stupid, and we're not. We've cared for elderly parents and relatives and we can look at this man and see what's going on. We know dementia, we know age, we know Alzheimer's when we see it. And we look at Joe Biden and think, we would not let him drive our car in an empty church parking lot. We know what's happening with him. It's sad, but distressing.

Compusoive liar Kayleigh McEnany, another cohost, went on to whine that the White House was not being honest about the use of the shorter staircase.

You can see how no detail is too small for Fox to weaponize below, from the July 21, 2023 Outnumbered.