It’s pretty clear that Fox News and the rest of the right-wing media had as much to do with Glenn Youngkin’s deceitful electoral victory as he did. The need for Dems to effectively deal with the propaganda couldn't be more urgent.

There are surely many reasons Terry McAuliffe lost the Virginia gubernatorial race to Glenn Youngkin Tuesday night. But a big one is the role right-wing media played in ginning up white racial outrage over “critical race theory.” Media Matters has a good explanation of the symbiosis of right-wing astroturf activists and the right-wing media:

As Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo, who helped launch the campaign, has explained, the goal is to “put all of the various cultural insanities under that brand category” so that people “read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory.’” Other right-wing institutions and groups, like the Heritage Foundation, joined in the fray with events, activist toolkits, model legislation, and pushes for bans made in concert with lawmakers.

From there, advocacy groups use this think tank framework to generate local outrage against critical race theory. According to an NBC News analysis, there are now “at least 165 local and national groups that aim to disrupt lessons on race and gender,” and several of the most prominent ones are headed by Republican activists and strategists. These groups cram local controversies into the CRT framework established by Rufo and others, disrupt school board meetings, and place spokespeople in media appearances -- sometimes professional spokespeople, who are instead described as local parents.

The noise and attention from these professionally operated, think tank-inspired groups then generates coverage from an obsequious and obsessive right-wing media, champing at the bit for any angle that will hurt Democrats and help Republicans.

Before any election results were known on Tuesday, Greg Sargent wrote an excellent column about how Youngkin poisonously exploited this dynamic. Sargent also warned Democrats they'd better find a way to counter it, win or lose. He wrote, “For months, Youngkin and his allies have pumped that raw right-wing sewage directly into the minds of the GOP base, behind the backs of moderate swing voters, via a right-wing media network that has no rival on the Democratic side.”

What Sargent meant is that while Youngkin used CRT in swing areas of Virginia, he and his allies spread vicious lies about it in right-wing media, where moderate swing voters probably don’t hang out. Sargent cited as one example the Youngkin lie that McAuliffe got the Justice Department to silence Virginia parents. Youngkin’s claim, made on Fox News and a right-wing radio station, was rated “Pants on Fire” by Politifact. The truth, PolitiFact noted, is that Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the DOJ to work with local governments to address ‘a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence’ against school board members and educators.”

Or, as Sargent put it, “Cheerful suburban dad Youngkin is siding with the mob.” While pretending to be the victim, I’ll add.

“In contrast to countless Fox segments on CRT, Democrats rely on more conventional news outlets to reach their voters,” Sargent said. In other words, Democrats do not have any comparable way to use the media to their advantage. Sargent doesn’t go into it but the powerful, closed right-wing media ecosystem at best limits Democrats’ ability to reach those conservative viewers, listeners and readers at all.

Something that has long frustrated me is how little progress Democrats have made in countering right-wing propaganda. The Outfoxed documentary (for which I served as a researcher) about Fox News propaganda was released to great acclaim and attention in 2004, yet the situation has only gotten worse in the 17 years since.

Sargent would seem to agree with me. He wrote that if Democrats lost in Virginia, one of the many areas of focus they should consider is “this communications imbalance.” He wrote, “The dark truth is it’s gotten worse, and as Virginia shows, it’s helping put Democratic gains in real peril.”

I hate to say it but I think the peril is way worse than that. The right-wing promotion of the Big Lie about the 2020 election put democracy itself under assault on January 6th - only to be followed by revisionist history casting the insurrectionists as patriots. Now, with the attacks on vaccines and face masks (while practicing those same public health measures off camera), our very lives are endangered, too. And you can best believe that the right-wing media will be even more emboldened now that Youngkin has won.

Democrats, it’s Code Red time.

(Carlson/Youngkin image via screen grab)