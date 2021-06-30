Rep. Dan Crenshaw, one of the biggest whiners about “cancel culture” proved that he’s not only a complete hypocrite, he’s a free speech snowflake, too.

Judd Legum noted Crenshaw’s stunning hypocrisy in the Popular Information newsletter. He provided a sampling of Crenshaw’s anti-cancel culture crusade conducted on Twitter. Here are some of the examples:

"Never give into cancel culture"

"Call your Democrat rep and see if they’d sign a letter standing against mob tactics and cancel culture."

"[T]he left is stoking the flames of tribalism, outrage, and cancel culture to divide America"

"It is time to cancel Cancel Culture. This has to stop. It has no end."

But Crenshaw sang quite a different tune when he visited Fox News to join the network’s poutrage over Olympic athlete Gwen Berry turning away from the flag during the Star Spangled Banner and placing a tee shirt that read “activist athlete” over her head. If Berry had stormed the Capitol and called the 2020 presidential election "fraudulent," she'd probably be a Fox hero.

Crenshaw, by the way, supported the Texas lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election results. But he can hardly wait to cancel Berry. “She should be removed from the team,” Crenshaw said during his softball interview on Fox & Friends on Monday.

“It’s one thing when these NBA players do it – OK, fine, we’ll just stop watching," he added. "But now the Olympic team and it’s – it’s multiple cases of this. “They should be removed.”

If you thought any of the three cohosts challenged the hypocrisy or the un-American attempt to stifle free speech, think again. They were mum – despite the fact that each of them whined about the “cancelation” of Dr. Seuss - who wasn’t actually canceled.

But wait, there’s more:

CRENSHAW: This is the pathology that occurs when we’re teaching critical race theory into our institutions because critical race theory, again, basically teaches that our institutions are racist, that our systems are deeply racist.

Now, you can’t see the racism, right, because it’s subtle, but the only – and if you deny it, it’s because of your white fragility, but you’re teaching people this constantly and this is what it results in. It results in this, in these displays of hatred towards our own country and it’s got to stop.

Crenshaw presented no evidence that Berry’s actions had anything to do with the teaching of critical race theory, a Fox News obsession of late. But instead of challenging Crenshaw, cohost Steve Doocy prodded for more Berry cancelling, Or maybe Doocy was “only” providing Crenshaw with an opening to attack the military for being too concerned with racism, another current Fox News obsession.

DOOCY: Daniel, what would have happened to you when you were in the military, standing in formation and attention during the national anthem and you turned away from the flag?

CRENSHAW: Well, it’s a good question. The unfortunate answer these days is, I bet it would be allowed. These days, it would just be fine.

You can watch Crenshaw and Fox & Friends out themselves as "cancel culture" frauds below, from the June 28, 2021 Fox & Friends. (And speaking of hypocrisy, Super Duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt had her dress hiked up almost to her underwear. Another coincidence?)