CNN’s Brianna Keilar put together another terrific “Roll the Tape” video, this time comparing Laura Ingraham’s slobbering over a January 6th insurrectionist with her condemnation of Black Lives Matter protests. While she was at it, Keilar ripped Tucker Carlson’s racist tirade against Gen. Mark Milley, too.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, the first January 6th insurrectionist to be sentenced, apologized and made a show of remorse before the judge in court. But one day later, as Ingraham cast her as a victim, Morgan-Lloyd suggested there had been no violence.

From CNN:

In a letter to Judge Royce Lamberth ahead of her sentencing, Morgan-Lloyd apologized for her crimes and disavowed the rioters who had attacked police officers and trashed the building, saying she "felt ashamed that something meant to show support for the President had turned violent." She wrote that she was sorry, adding: "It was never my intent to help empower people to act violently."

Lamberth said Morgan-Lloyd avoided jail time because she didn't participate in the violence and condemned those who did. He issued a warning to other defendants that he'll likely sentence them to jail time if they continue defending their behavior at the Capitol.

But a few days later, Morgan-Lloyd sang quite a different tune during a softball interview with Laura Ingraham. Morgan-Lloyd showed no remorse, no regret, no shame and said “I don’t believe” there was an insurrection.

Here’s some of the transcript:

INGRAHAM: Why did you go to the Capitol that day?



MORGAN-LLOYD: I went to support Donald Trump, to show my support. And we met an elderly lady that day, and she headed up the steps. And I wanted to protect her because I would've felt terrible if she went up those steps that day and was hurt. So I went up the steps behind her to protect her.And when she went into the building, my friend turned to me, and she was like, she went in. So we went in to get her out, just to keep her safe.



[…]



MORGAN-LLOYD: Where I was at, we seen nobody damage anything. And people were actually very polite. I had a young man accidentally knock my phone out of my hand, and he is like, oh, excuse me, and he hurried up and picked up my phone and made sure it was OK. If anybody bumped into anybody, it was excuse me. And people were very polite. And nobody was breaking anything. And it was common enough that people were actually walking out of the Capitol building that worked there, walked right past us, and they had no fear on their face at all.



INGRAHAM: When they call it in insurrection, what you say?



MORGAN-LLOYD: I can only talk about the area I was in, and I don't believe it. But as I said, that is only the area I was at the Capitol. People were not breaking the windows. We'd seen nothing.



INGRAHAM: So you just walked in?

But Keilar’s larger point was Ingraham’s and Fox’s duplicity. After playing a clip of Morgan-Lloyd’s appearance on Fox, Keilar followed up with clips of Ingraham bashing Black Lives Matter protesters for breaking into buildings during protests.

Even worse, Keilar noted that Fox has not booked Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured during the January 6th insurrection. And even worse than that is Fox’s attacks on the military for trying to fight extremism, including Tucker Carlson’s disgusting smear of Gen. Mark Milley.

Another must see from Keilar, it’s below, from CNN’s June 25, 2021 New Day: