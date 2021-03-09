Tucker Carlson got the John Oliver treatment Sunday night and it was pure perfection. Oliver perfectly captured Carlson’s dishonesty and his “liberals are the real racists” game.

The sad part is that Oliver conceded that Carlson’s schtick is “incredibly lazy” and “depressingly effective.”

But that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy Oliver comedically slicing and dicing Fox’s White Nationalist Hero.

Watch it below, from the March 7, 2021 Last Week Tonight, with John Oliver.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)