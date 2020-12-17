The United States keeps breaking records for COVID-19 deaths but Donald Trump can’t get over the fact that Fox News isn’t as slavishly devoted to him as he thinks it should be.

Let’s be clear. Fox News may have called Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election and some of its personnel insist on truthfully acknowledging that Biden won fair and square but much of what goes out over the network’s airwaves is pro-Trump propaganda. But because it’s not all Trump propaganda all the time and maybe because it looks like no big name hosts are giving up their big money in protest, the Crybaby-in-Chief is throwing yet another temper tantrum:

Perhaps the biggest difference between 2016 and 2020 is @FoxNews, despite the fact that I went from 63,000,000 Votes to 75,000,000 Votes, a record 12,000,000 Vote increase. Obama went down 3,000,000 Votes, and won. Rigged Election!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2020

Can’t believe how badly @FoxNews is doing in the ratings. They played right into the hands of the Radical Left Democrats, & now are floating in limboland. Hiring fired @donnabraziIe, and far worse, allowing endless negative and unedited commercials. @FoxNews is dead. Really Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2020

Somebody call this guy a wah-mbulance already!

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)