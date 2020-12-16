You can count out Laura Ingraham as a possible Fox defector to Newsmax, at least for the foreseeable future, as she has just re-upped with Fox News to continue her primetime show, The Ingraham Angle.

We don’t know how long the “multiyear” deal goes but, according to The Wrap, Ingraham said she’s “more determined than ever to deliver the incisive, pull-no-punches analysis and commentary that our viewers expect and enjoy.”

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott reportedly said in a statement, “Laura’s one-of-a-kind expertise and powerful commentary has provided an important voice to millions of Americans as a staple of our primetime lineup and we are thrilled to feature her insightful perspective across our platforms for many years to come.”

The New York Daily News has some of Ingraham’s most controversial moments. Don’t bet against there being more to come.

(Ingraham image via screen grab)