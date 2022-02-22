Never mind that Donald Trump openly sided with Russia over the U.S. - Fox host Ainsley Earhardt thinks Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine because President Joe Biden is weak!

Media Matters caught Sean Hannity’s gal pal “forgetting” all about Trump’s enabling of Russia as she suggested that Putin was thinking more about 2012 than 2016.

EARHARDT: Well, the experts are wondering if [Putin's] going to stop with these regions. And they worry he wants to go farther and farther and then eventually take over the Black Sea. China and Taiwan are watching. He knows how Biden handled Afghanistan. That was a disaster. He also lost two embassies. He’s lost the Afghanistan embassy and now the Ukrainian embassy has moved to Poland. When he was vice president, Benghazi happened. And, even, we know that [former Secretary of Defense Robert] Gates said that he has been wrong on every foreign policy and national security issue for the past four decades. He looks very weak, and Russia is taking advantage of it.

Cohost Steve Doocy later claimed that Putin is “standing on [Biden’s] foot.”

How dishonest and/or stupid and ignorant is Earhardt? Let me count at least some of the ways:

1) The Benghazi attack had nothing to do with Russia. Fox’s own summary of the tragedy makes no mention of Russia or Putin.

2) A 2020 report by the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee concluded that, as NPR explained it, “Russia conducted a sophisticated and aggressive campaign to influence the U.S. election to help Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton and that folks on Team Trump were more than happy to accept help from the Russians.”

3) At their 2018 Helsinki summit, Trump took Putin’s side over the FBI, saying, "President Putin says it's not Russia [that interfered in the 2016 election]. I don't see any reason why it would be.”

4) Fox News just coughed up a large settlement to the family of Seth Rich, a murdered DNC staffer whom Earhardt’s boyfriend tried to frame for what we know for sure was the Russian leak of DNC mails to WikiLeaks. Coincidentally, Hannity also happens to be known as Trump’s “unofficial chief of staff.”

5) In a pre-Super Bowl television interview, Trump shrugged off Putin’s record of assassinations, saying, “What, you think our country’s so innocent?”

Earhardt has never struck me as particularly bright. But even she has to know that Trump, his supporters and Fox News, itself, have done far more to signal American weakness than anything Biden has done or will ever do. In fact, weakening America looks a lot like Fox’s goal.

Oh, and Ainsley? Just this afternoon, your Dear Leader publicly admired Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. But I don’t expect you or your boyfriend Seanie-Pooh to utter a peep of complaint. In fact, you'll probably "forget" it just as fast as your "forgot" Trump's boast about grabbing women by the p***y.

Trump says Putin's military move on Ukraine is "genius."



"Putin is now saying, 'It’s independent,' a large section of Ukraine. I said, 'How smart is that?' And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper... We could use that on our southern border."



"Here’s a guy who’s very savvy." pic.twitter.com/8vk9SWm3QO — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 22, 2022

