The Dominion defamation lawsuit has already outed #LyingTraitorTuckerCarlson and Fox News as having deliberately spread lies that the 2020 election was stolen – yet they are still doing it.

As I’ve previously posted, one of the recently-filed briefs in the Dominion defamation lawsuit revealed that Carlson openly acknowledged they were promoting false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, even as he tried to have a colleague fired for telling the truth.

Even worse, Carlson’s partner-in-dishonest-propaganda, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, gave Carlson, also an insurrection denier/liar exclusive use of Jan. 6 footage for what McCarthy said in his fundraising email about his heinous move was “delivering” on his “promise” to “give you the truth.”

Just as predicted, McCarthy got what he wanted and it was not the truth.

Putinista and Kremlin-darling Carlson told his first lie right at the start:

CARLSON: Until now, politicians have kept this tape hidden from the public. There is no legitimate justification for that and there never has been.

FACT CHECK: In reality, there was legitimate justification for not releasing al the video: concerns over the security of the lawmakers, staff, and the Capitol complex. But #TraitorTucker seems to love endangering Americans as part of his profiteering war on America.

Carlson even reiterated the Big Lie about the stolen election, which he knows is not true, as if the Dominion lawsuit never happened. The sad thing is, he probably knows his viewers either don’t know or don’t care.

CARLSON: On January 6, two years ago, thousands of protesters walked from a Trump rally on the Ellipse outside the White House to the US Capitol where the certification of the Presidential Election was underway.

The protesters were angry. They believed that the election they had just voted in had been unfairly conducted, and they were right.

In retrospect, it is clear that 2020 election was a grave betrayal of American democracy. Given the facts that have since emerged about that election, no honest person can deny it.

Carlson went to complete his real mission for his extremist pals: delegitimize the January 6 committee:

CARLSON: Yet the beneficiaries of that election continue to lie about what is now obvious. The real crime, they will tell you again and again, is not what happened on Election Day, 2020. The real crime is what happened two months later, on January 6, when Donald Trump led an insurrection against the duly elected American government.

To prove that claim and to divert attention from the details of the presidential election itself, Democrats in Congress impaneled what they called the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack. The point of that committee was to prevent Donald Trump from running for President again.

FACT CHECK: Whoopsie, Carlson and Fox, who still pretend the show is the “sworn enemy of lying," lied again! What really happened with the committee is that Carlson’s J6 benefactor pulled all five of his Republican picks on the committee after then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them.

For extra dishonest extremism, Carlson then stated he “assumed” federal agents were in the crowd. Note that he didn’t say he ever tried to prove it. He just pretended he was too honest to say he knew that was the case.

CARLSON: For more than two years, we have wondered why some in the crowd that day who seemed to be inciting violence were never indicted for it. We assumed these were Federal agents of some sort. We still assume that.

And in fact, there were many examples of behavior we saw in those tapes that didn't seem to make sense: Men in civilian clothes holding doors open for protesters, escorting others through the Capitol, et cetera.

We would love to know who these people were, but as of tonight, we don't know and because we don't know, we're not going to put their faces on the screen and suggest they were Federal agents. That would be irresponsible.

So, there were many mysteries we could not solve.

But Carlson was not done with his dishonest extremism. He repeated his old lies about Ashli Babbitt.

CARLSON: From the evidence, we have the publicly available evidence, it seems clear that Babbitt was murdered by a Capitol Hill police officer called Michael Byrd.

Ashli Babbitt was unarmed. She was shorter in stature than average. She posed no conceivable threat to anyone, but beyond that, we can only speculate about what happened. There were no security cameras near the Speaker's lobby where actually Babbitt was killed.

And one more thing: Virtually no one in Washington, Republican or Democrat, certainly not in the news media, wanted to see this tape released tonight. That's why it's remained hidden for more than two years.

FACT CHECK: We know very well what happened to Babbitt. And we know that Carlson is lying yet again. From The Guardian:

Multiple videos would capture the moment in a Capitol hallway where Babbitt was at the front of a crowd stopped at a door to the Speaker’s Lobby, which has been shut and barricaded. On the other side of the door were members of Congress and Capitol police protecting them, according to news reports.

Video obtained by the Washington Post shows Babbitt and other members of the mob shouting at a cluster of officers who are guarding the door, telling them to step aside, as other Trump supporters pound on the door’s glass, shattering it. The video shows the officers moving away from the door, and members of the crowd surging forward, shouting “Break it down” and “Let’s fucking go” as they try to break through the door.

Other widely circulated videos show Babbitt hopping up to push herself through one of the door’s glass panels, towards the legislators at the other end of the hallway, as a man shouts “Bust it down!” The footage shows a shot ringing out, and Babbitt falling to the ground. Officials would later confirm that she had been shot by a Capitol police officer, and that the shooting is under investigation.

Carlson further claimed that because he takes security so seriously, “we checked first with the Capitol Police. We're happy to say their reservations were minor and for the most part, they were reasonable. In the end, the only change that we made was in blurring the details of a single interior door in the Capitol Building. You're unlikely even to notice it when we show you, and we are confident it does not affect our reporting.

Well, #LyingTuckerCarlson lied again. The chief of the Capitol Police put out a statement blasting Carlson and his phony, dishonest claims about security: “The opinion program never reached out to the Department to provide accurate context,” Chief J. Thomas Manger wrote. “The program conveniently cherry-picked from the calmer moments of our 41,000 hours of video. The commentary fails to provide context about the chaos and violence that happened before or during these less tense moments.”

NEW - Capitol Police chief Thomas Manger sends internal memo this am saying Carlson’s report was “filled with offensive and misleading conclusions” about Jan. 6 and says the “opinion program” never reached out with appropriate context. Reporting w/ @rachelvscott pic.twitter.com/BrnD0n4IN1 — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) March 7, 2023

Unfortunately for Tuckums and his new BFF McCarthy, this is not sitting well with lots of Republicans who were threatened and terrorized on January 6. Sen. Thom Tillis put it succinctly when he said about Carlson’s propaganda, “I think it’s bullshit.”

There was more to Carlson’s anti-American poison. But you've probably had a big enough dose to get the picture. So I’ll just leave you with this:

CARLSON: [T]he video “does prove beyond doubt that Democrats in Congress, assisted by Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, lied about what happened that day. They are liars. That is conclusive, and that fact should prevent them from ever being taken seriously again.”

Project much, Tuckums?

You can watch the opening lies for last night’s Tucker Carlson Tonight show. Let’s hope Dominion’s lawyers caught it, too.