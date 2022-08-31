It takes a special brand of racist hate-monger to smear the Black mayor of Jackson, Mississippi in the middle of a water crisis but Tucker Carlson was more than up to the job!

The Washington Post explains the crisis in Jackson:

The water crisis unfolding in Mississippi’s capital this week has forced schools to shift to virtual learning, led to widespread distribution of bottled water and left Jackson’s mostly Black population without adequate pressure to reliably flush toilets or fight fires.

The crumbling water infrastructure in Jackson — where roughly 150,000 residents were under a boil water notice even before heavy rainfall and river flooding overwhelmed the system this weekend — has been plagued by decades of underinvestment and deferred maintenance.

Any decent person who heard of this situation would probably feel sympathy for what the people in Jackson are going through. But not phony populist and Lachlan Murdoch’s pet,Tucker Carlson! He saw an opportunity to race bait, gin up division and hatred and kick the suffering people when they were down!

CARLSON: Jackson, Mississippi is going to be "the most radical city on the planet." Most politicians don't follow through on their promises, but Chokwe Lumumba definitely did. He has made Jackson so radical that it no longer has drinking water, or any water. For the third day in a row, you just can't get water in Jackson. The city's main treatment plant failed on Monday. Residents cannot now flush their toilets, firemen can't fight fires, people are waiting in lines a mile-long to get bottled water from the National Guard. Jackson State University just announced that there was, quote, "Low to no water pressure at all campus locations." [He snickered with malicious glee.]

So that's truly a radical city. So radical that you literally can't have water. Next step, take away roads and indoor heating. Once you've taken away flush toilets, there's really no limit to the radicalism Mayor Lumumba can bring to Jackson, Mississippi, and we await to learn the details.

#CharlatanCarlson still claims his show is the sworn enemy of lying (even though he admits he lies to viewers and Fox won a lawsuit by arguing you should not believe what he says) but he’s either shockingly ignorant about the real reasons for the water crisis or he’s lying again.

The Post has more details about what really happened:

Though Jackson’s water quality struggles date back decades and involve a tug-of-war between state and local officials over responsibility, it was a month of historic rainfall that tipped a persistent problem into the current emergency.

A large, slow-moving storm swelled the Pearl River past flood stage and caused water to spill into the streets. The rainfall and subsequent flooding strained the city’s primary water treatment plant; pump failures compounded the damage, leaving the city unable to provide a steady flow of safe water.

And guess what? It turns out that F**ky Tucky was deliberately ginning up racial tensions, too.

From The New York Times:

The water crisis has stoked tensions between the [white] Republican-led state government and the [Black] Democratic city leadership. On Monday, when the [white] governor called an emergency briefing, the [Black] mayor of Jackson, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, was not included.

Of course, Carlson kept a large graphic of Lumumba on the screen while railing against him, just in case anyone forgot he's Black.

Tucker Carlson has long made spewing hatred for America, a country he would rather be more like Hungary or maybe Russia, a staple of the Tucker Carlson Tonight show. But this may be a new low for the Kremlin darling.

You can watch it below, from the August 31, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.