We’ve long known that Tucker Carlson disadains Donald Trump but we’ve not heard it so plainly as from New York Times’ media correspondent Jeremy Peters.

Readers may recall that I have long suspected Carlson is not a Trump fan, he just wants to look like one. Then-New York Times columnist Ben Smith strongly hinted as much in a 2021 article when he called Carlson “the go-to guy for sometimes-unflattering stories about Donald J. Trump.” Smith also quoted CNN’s Brian Stelter: “’[Y]ou can see Tucker’s fingerprints all over the hardcover’ edition of his 2020 book ‘Hoax,’ which excoriates Fox News for amplifying Mr. Trump’s falsehoods.”

Smith also quoted Vanity Fair writer Joe Hagan who wrote, in 2020: “A canny TV diplomat, [Carlson] won’t say Trump is terrified, weak, politically doomed, in deep denial and surrounded by toadies and mediocrities.”

So, kudos to Peters for not beating around the bush like his former colleague. Appearing on Newsmax TV’s Eric Bolling The Balance, Peters said that in 2020, Carlson had said he was voting for Kanye West, not Trump. “So, he didn’t vote for Trump, as far as we know.”

“We know that Tucker Carlson is one of these people who benefits from having the Trump audience on his side but thinks very little of the people who make up that audience,” Peters continued.

Bolling, a former Fox News host and former colleague of Carlson’s replied, “I would agree with you fully.”

Bolling also noted that while there’s chatter about a Trump/Tucker or Tucker/Trump ticket in 2024, neither one would stand to be the VP for the other. Peters smiled and nodded.

“I think there are a lot of people who snicker behind Trump’s back who say that they support him publicly and they like his ideas and they like him but privately, it’s a different story and that, to me, is the ultimate fallacy of the conservative media,” Peters added. I also have to give Peters credit for saying that on Newsmax TV.

You can watch it below, from Newsmax TV’s August 1, 2021 Eric Bolling The Balance. Full video here.