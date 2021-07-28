War veteran Rep. Adam Kinzinger choked up in tears during yesterday’s hearing about the January 6th insurrection. But that was merely fodder for contempt from Tucker Carlson – who never spent a second serving this country but earns a pile of dough hating on it.

It takes an especially vile, especially anti-American person to have listened to yesterday’s emotional testimony and exploit it for political fodder in your never-ending war against those not politically aligned with you, but Tucker Carlson was more than up to the task.

Carlson is no position to mock combat veteran Kinzinger for not being tough

Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson was born with a solid-gold spoon in his white supremacist’s mouth. Not only did he grow up as an “extraordinarily loaded” trust fund baby, who now pretends to be a populist, he’s a cowardly snowflake underneath his vicious exterior.

When his fee fees were hurt by MSNBC host Joy Reid, e.g., Carlson spent 11 minutes attacking her as the top story on his show. When a New York City deputy sheriff didn’t go along with Carlson’s anti-Black Lives Matter messaging about the conviction of Officer of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, “tough” Tuckums couldn’t handle it and cut him off. That’s not including Carlson’s cowardice about his vaccine status.

Kinzinger, on the other hand, fought in both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

CARLSON: The one thing we did learn and something we'd long suspected, but had never seen confirmed is that an awful lot of Members of Congress are emotionally fragile. Some seem unable -- unstable really. Some, to the point they might qualify for Federal disability on those grounds. They certainly cry a lot. (if only they spewed vile hate like snowflake Tuckums does when his fee fees get hurt)



As Members of Congress filed into the House chamber, a servant handed out tissues for the weeping that was certain to ensue. It didn't take long for Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to make good use of the Kleenex. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL): I never expected a day to be quite as emotional for me as it has been.



You know you talk about the impact of that day, but you guys won. You guys held. You know democracies are not defined by our bad days, we're defined by how we come back from bad days, how we take accountability for that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: It was all too much for Adam Kinzinger. He wept just thinking of it. He let himself go, let it all pour out right there in the hearing. He couldn't help it. Kinzinger hadn't cried this hard since he drank too much Rose while watching the final rose ceremony on "The Bachelor." The one where they were mean to Brianna. Adam Kinzinger is a highly sensitive man and he doesn't care who knows it.

For good measure, Tuckums sneered about Rep. Adam Schiff getting emotional over the attempted coup and the officers' trauma, too.

Carlson suggested the most important subjects for the January 6th committee were the death of Ashli Babbitt and blaming the FBI for the violence

CARLSON: The January 6 Commission convened on Capitol Hill for its first day of hearings, and if you tuned in -- we did -- hoping for an answer to some of the many outstanding mysteries that remain from that day, you probably came away disappointed because there weren't any answers provided.



For example, we still don't know who shot an unarmed Air Force veteran called Ashli Babbitt or why she was killed? We still don't know what's on those thousands of hours of surveillance footage that the government for some reason persists in hiding from us. Why can't we see it?



We still don't know how many F.B.I. informants were in the crowd inside the Capitol on January 6th or to what extent they encouraged others to break the law. Why can't we know? Someday, we'll get the answers, we always do. But the hearings today seem designed to keep those answers from us, so much for transparency.

Carlson is either lying about not knowing why Babbitt was killed or else shockingly ignorant. It is public knowledge ithat she was shot and killed trying to breach a barricaded door protecting Members of the House of Representatives on January 6. Maybe pro-death, anti-American Carlson thinks she should have been able to kill them.

As for the FBI "role," this is a Carlson conspiracy theory that has been debunked. But for Carlson to admit that would be akin to admitting he’s been vaccinated.

Earlier in the show, Carlson whined about testimony that compared the January 6th insurrection to the Civil War or 9/11, saying, “They make us all very cynical and make us suspect that they are lying all the time.” Project much, Tucky?

You can watch Carlson do his best to suggest that January 6th was not an assault on our democracy - and “proving it” by further assaulting our democracy – below, from the July 27, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight. #WhatMurdochsPayFor