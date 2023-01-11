It was entirely predictable that Kremlin-hero and Bolsonaro fan Tucker Carlson turned the violent, right-wing mob that stormed Brazil’s capital Sunday into heroes.

If there’s anything Tucker Carlson loves more than hating on America, it’s promoting and legitimizing right-wing violence. So it was no surprise he managed to do both in his deceitful defense of the right-wing violence in Brazil.

CARLSON: Consider what is happening tonight in Brazil. So, thanks to what was very clearly a rigged election, a convicted criminal called Lula da Silva is now the president of the most important country in South America. Millions of people in Brazil understand exactly what happened. They know their democracy has been hijacked possibly forever. But there's not much they can do about that. Lula may be a criminal, in fact he is, but he has the full support of both the Biden administration and the Chinese government.

As John Amato pointed out, how was the election rigged? Bolsonaro was president at the time. Carlson never explained, of course. Facts are not part of Tucker Carlson’s job description. Lachlan Murdoch admires him for it.

#TraitorTucker continued:

CARLSON: What's happened in Brazil is being likened to January 6th, and of course, populist leaders in this country are being blamed for it. Oh, was Trump and Steve Bannon who did it.

That's not true, but even if it were true, it would be just the tail end of the story. It would be the result of something that happened before.

So the obvious question is why are protesters in Brazil so angry? Well, they're angry because the new Lula government has eliminated their most basic civil liberties. Lula is working to turn Brazil into a Chinese style dictatorship and he is doing it very quickly with maximum aggression.

Actually, Trump and Bannon didn’t “do it” but they are certainly involved. From The Washington Post:

As Trump endorsed Jair Bolsonaro for reelection, prominent U.S. election deniers made inroads with Bolsonaro’s movement and family, according to interviews and public documents. [son] Eduardo Bolsonaro discussed election fraud with Bannon and lunched with former Trump adviser Jason Miller, while Donald Trump Jr. spoke remotely to a gathering in Brazil last year to push claims that outside forces were seeking to undermine Bolsonaro’s campaign.

In more recent months, Bannon has used his “War Room” podcast to stoke claims of fraud in Bolsonaro’s loss and insist that proof of systematic cheating was at hand. When rioters breached Brazilian government buildings on Sunday, Bannon took to the social media site Gettr to call the pro-Bolsonaro crowds “Brazilian freedom fighters.”

The parallels between Trump and Bolsonaro show how an anti-democratic ideology embraced by Trump has been exported abroad and enlisted by foreign leaders and their allies. In addition to Brazil, Trump supporters have forged ties with far-right leaders in Hungary and other parts of Europe.

Hmm, how many parallels can we find between Bannon’s messaging and Carlson’s? Let us count the ways.

Bannon insists there’s proof of systematic cheating, when there isn’t. Carlson claims there was “very clearly a rigged election” without providing evidence. Without using the term “Brazilian freedom fighters," Carlson described the mob as such, saying they are “angry because the new Lula government has eliminated their most basic civil liberties” and “working to turn Brazil into a Chinese style dictatorship.” Forged ties with far-right leaders in Hungary and other parts of Europe? Double or triple checkmark there. Carlson spent a whole week in Hungary, slobbering over Hungary’s authoritarian, far-right leader. He also suggested Hungary is a better country than the U.S. Ditto Brazil and Bolsonaro. Also, Carlson never seems to miss an opportunity to side with Russia and Putin over the U.S. and President Biden.

Carlson is also in synch with the extreme right-wing in dusting off the 2020 “stolen election” talking points and re-using them for Brazil in 2023. Just like Bolsonaro. You can see Media Matters’ video demonstrating that below.

But first, you can watch Carlson lie in order to sabotage democracy and the U.S. below, from the January 9, 2023 Tucker Carlson Tonight, also via Media Matters. Don’t forget: Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch pay #TraitorTucker Carlson millions to wage his war on America.