Tucker Carlson’s BS claim that Brittney Griner’s release from Russian detention was prioritized over Paul Whelan because she’s a Black lesbian is another #TraitorTucker match with the Kremlin.

I recently posted that Kremlin fave Carlson bitched about the release of WNBA star and Olympic athlete Brittney Griner from a Russian penal colony. Instead of celebrating her release, Carlson used it to race bait and spew more hate for America:

“And then there's the matter of identity, which is central to equity. Brittney Griner is not white and she's a lesbian. Now, those facts might seem irrelevant to you -- we hope they do seem irrelevant, because they are -- but they're not irrelevant to the White House press secretary. In the view of the White House press secretary, those are essential qualifications for a prisoner swap.”

In that same post, I noted that a senior administration official told reporters, “This was not a situation where we had a choice of which American to bring home. It was a choice between bringing home one particular American, Brittney Griner, or bringing home none.”

But #TraitorTucker ignored all that in order to launch his latest salvo in his War On America.

It turned out that Carlson’s racist, divisive, and un-American conspiracy theory was part of a much larger picture. Media Matters explains:

The Daily Beast’s Julia Davis shared a translated clip from RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan saying the United States chose a “black lesbian, hooked on drugs,” over a “decorated Marine covered in medals” whose “three problems” are that “he is white,” “he is a man,” and “he is a heterosexual.” Another host, Vladimir Solovyov, added that Griner was freed on the basis of her identity “for the sake of PR.”

In the clip, Davis noted that the Russian narrative was designed to “to harm Biden and enrage Americans.”

Meanwhile in Russia: top state TV propagandists reveal the narrative they'll be pushing to harm Biden and enrage Americans about the exchange of Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout by falsely claiming that it wasn't Russia's decision to oppose Whelan's release, as opposed to Griner. pic.twitter.com/Iv5217XVCR — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) December 9, 2022

There may be nothing Putinista Carlson loves more than harming President Biden and enraging Americans, especially over race and gender. As I also detailed in my post last week, while Carlson accused Griner of hating America, he’s the one who can’t stand it. Not only that, he spends an hour every weeknight hating on anyone who doesn’t hate America the same way he does. And the Murdochs pay him millions for it.

But it turns out Carlson is far from the only one pushing the same propaganda as Russia. Media Matters noted, “Right-wing media made the same attacks, some almost verbatim.” Media Matters cited as examples anti-LGBTQ hatemonger Matt Walsh, Newsmax host Greg Kelly, Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and Editor emeritus and founder of the Daily Wire Ben Shapiro.

