With Fox’s long record of using Martin Luther King Day to race bait, I knew the Murdochs’ top white supremacist, Tucker Carlson, would not pass up the opportunity.

Carlson actually took several opportunities to smear Blacks and their allies on last night’s show. But my “favorite” was his attack on a Boston sculpture meant to honor King and his wife.

Nobody, including Carlson, is obliged to like the sculpture. But to make a point of bashing it on Martin Luther King Day is another instance of Carlson’s malicious racial intent – financed by the Murdochs and admired by Lachlan Murdoch.

Predictably, Carlson pretended that his interest in the matter was pro-MLK.

CARLSON: So in Boston to celebrate MLK Day, they just unveiled a statue of him, okay, but it's not really a statue of MLK. It seems to be a statue mocking MLK and his wife and now it's forever on Boston Common.

It has outraged members of Coretta Scott King's family, understandably, if you've seen the statue, it's pornographic.

Seneca Scott is the cousin of Coretta Scott King. He has called this monument a "masturbatory metal homage" in a new piece in "Compact" Magazine.

Seneca Scott is a union leader and community organizer, founder of Neighbors Together Oakland and joins us tonight.

You have to wonder why on earth Seneca Scott would choose to go on Fox’s prime time white power hour. Even if he didn’t know that the network smeared Coretta Scott King’s funeral not once, but twice.

Carlson hid his true white supremacist beliefs during the segment. So there was no lecturing about Blacks Behaving Badly as the reason he supports vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse shooting and killing Black Lives Matter protesters. Nor did Tuckums spout the same white supremacist rhetoric as white supremacist mass murderers. He also kept his desire for white power violence under wraps.

No, Scott was going to do Carlson’s dirty work for him, so there was nothing not to love, at least temporarily.

CARLSON: Mr. Scott, thank you so much for coming on.

So, what do you -- tell us about this. I think a lot of people are kind of confused by it. It seems ugly at best, pornographic at worst. What do you think this is about?

Scott’s first few statements might have made Carlson almost orgasmic:

SCOTT: You know, I think this is the product of the woke algorithm that has gone awry.

It's like the child who -- an emperor who has no clothes, who had to have the nerve to shout out that the emperor was naked before his court, who were willing to follow in suit. And I think that's what's happened now that, you know, things have gotten viral and it's pretty much the consensus that this statue is a monstrosity and an insult to the family.

No, not everyone thinks so. Martin Luther King III told CNN, “I think the artist did a great job.” Not that Carlson mentioned it. So Scott continued by mixing King’s politics with a conspiracy theory about his death. That obviously delighted Carlson even more. If only he could have blamed it on Black Lives Matter!

SCOTT: I would like to say that, first off, it's important to acknowledge that it is Martin Luther King Day, and nothing should detract from his radical vision, Tucker, and he was assassinated by the US government and you've talked about JFK's assassination recently. This was in the same period.

And he was assassinated, right, when he was escalating from talking about racial bigotry to class and in the war in Vietnam.

CARLSON: I noticed.

SCOTT: My cousin picked up that mantle, and proudly, and I'm a very proud member of the Scott family, so I was rather upset to see that statue to be honest with you.

CARLSON: Well, you make a good point that no one ever says out loud but he had shifted the populist economics. I have no idea who killed Martin Luther King, but it's very obvious it was not James Earl Ray acting alone, he had two foreign passports. He was escaped from prison. The whole thing is ridiculous.

Why is there no interest in that question?

Carlson even posed as someone who cares about Blacks’well-being. (I hope his white supremacist fans weren’t watching).

SCOTT: What I think is the biggest lesson is we're at a time when Americans and particularly Black Americans are falling behind in education, we have a lot less money, the price of eggs are eight and nine dollars. These things are affecting us and then we are mocked by this monstrosity that spends $10 million with the pressured use of public funds.

CARLSON: Well, that's exactly right. And the point of it, of course, is to mock and degrade. It's not art. It's a middle finger. Of course it is.

Seneca Scott, we appreciate you coming on tonight. Thank you so much.

You can watch it below, from the January 16, 2023 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

I'm not sure why the video is not embedding but you can watch it here.