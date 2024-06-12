What does that say about Ryan remaining on the board of a company that slavishly and dishonestly propagandizes for Trump?

Fox’s Your World show gave former House Speaker Paul Ryan, and member of Fox Corporation’s board of directors, two segments to blast Donald Trump.

Host Neil Cavuto reminded Ryan he had called Trump "a populist, and an authoritarian narcissist,” and that the presidency “requires the kind of character he just doesn't have.”

“That's pretty strong," Cavuto said.

"Yeah, it's the way I feel,” Ryan said. He quickly added that he doesn’t support President Biden, either, saying, “I think his policies are terrible.”

“I hate the fact that I feel like I have to write in a Republican, like I did the last time, in 2020,” Ryan continued. He said he voted for Trump in 2016, hoping that there was going to be a different kind of person in office.”

Cavuto asked, "But what happened? What turned you off? Was it the whole January 6th thing?"

"That's a part of it,” Ryan replied. He said there were other factors but, “I think it really is character at the end of the day, and the fact that if you're willing to put yourself above the Constitution - an oath you swear when you take office, a federal office, whether it's president or a member of Congress - you swear an oath to the Constitution, and if you're willing to suborn it to yourself, I think that makes you unfit for office."

After being read a Trump attack on him on Truth Social, Ryan responded, "Look, I got death, taxes and weird stuff from Donald Trump. These are the three certainties in my life.”

Ryan pointed out that not pledging fealty to Trump makes you a RINO to Trump, whether you are conservative or not. “I'm a conservative Republican, he's a populist, he's not a conservative,” Ryan said. “I want to see someone who has fidelity to principles. I would prefer a party that's based on principles. … This populism is untethered to principles."

But Ryan also claimed, “I have no personal animus toward the man. I think he got railroaded in this New York case. I don't want to see him go to jail."

He plans to write in “some conservative Republican,” not yet determined, when Ryan votes in November.

But Ryan seems to have plenty of professional animus toward Trump. He said Trump cost Republicans a lot of seats in the House and control of the Senate twice. “He’s pushing through the primaries people who can’t win general elections but who pledge fealty to him,” Ryan continued. “Ever since 2016, we've been losing seats. We need legislators, not entertainers."

(Note: The rest of this post is from Ellen) Yet, this is the same Paul Ryan who said he would not resign from the Fox board after the corporation paid an eye-popping $787.5 million to settle the Dominion defamation case. Even as another, possibly more expensive defamation case is pending, too. Both suits were based on lies about the “stolen” 2020 presidential election which top Fox News personnel knew were lies. Nevertheless, Ryan told CBS Mornings, in June 2023, “I think Fox is a very important part of the conservative movement. And if you want the conservative movement to be going in the right direction, then Fox News can have a big hand in that."

In fact, you could lay a big chunk of the blame for the January 6th insurrection at Fox News’ feet. In November, Brian Stelter said on MSNBC:

STELTER: You know, the big lie didn't just happen in November of 2020. It was made to happen. Maria Bartiromo went on the air, told a tale about Dominion, with the help of Sidney Powell, the Trump-aligned lawyer. And then four days later, Trump started saying it. He thanked Sean Hannity on his Twitter for telling him all about Dominion.

So, it was Fox that seeded the story that gets us down the path toward January 6.

In this election cycle, most of the network that Ryan thinks is so “important” to the conservative movement acts as a lying shill for the candidate Ryan thinks is anathema to that movement.

You can watch the interview below, from the June 11, 2024 Your World.