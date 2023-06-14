Paul Ryan bared his soulless inside yesterday when he revealed he didn’t care a bit about the 2020 election lies Fox spread – because its Republican propaganda is too valuable to his conservative politics.

Ryan, a current Fox Corp. board member, former vice presidential candidate and former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, was asked on CBS Mornings about the Dominion defamation case (settled for an eye-popping $787.5 million, while a similar case seeking even more money remains open).

When it was revealed that many Fox executives and anchors were admitting privately that they they didn’t believe what they were saying on the air, cohost Tony Dokoupil asked Ryan, “Did you think to yourself at some point, eee, I don’t want to be involved in this?”

Nope, Ryan was just fine with all the deception because Fox is good for Republicans!

RYAN: No, if, if, if - I think Fox is a very important part of the conservative movement. And if you want the conservative movement to be going in the right direction, then Fox News can have a big hand in that. So, I don't want to comment on what is a legal issue, frankly, because I'm a board member.

NATE BURLESON (COHOST): But there’s a big difference between a big hand and an honest hand.

RYAN: But I don't want to get into the tit for tat with the Dominion lawsuit. The point is - no, I did not think about stepping down. The point is the conservative movement is a big movement. And the conservative movement right now is going through lots of turmoil and churn and change. And I think Donald Trump is, is the middle of that tempest. I think if we get past Donald Trump, I think the conservative movement will be viable and majoritarian. We have proven recently that we can get majorities and win presidencies. I don't think we can with Trump, but if we get past Trump, I believe we, the conservative movement, Republican Party can get our majorities back.

Ryan went on to complain that Trump has cost Republicans seats in the House and the majority in the Senate and will do so again if he’s the 2024 Republican nominee for president. He had previously predicted Republicans will lose the White House in 2024 if Trump is the nominee.

But what’s not to love about Fox propaganda?

RYAN: So, my point is, as a guy who's a fan of Fox News, Fox News is a big part of this - Fox News and the whole constellation of conservative movement, the Republican movement. If we can get ourselves as a party, and a movement, past Trump we're going to start winning majorities again, I think.

Yeah, never mind the deceit, the divisiveness, the white supremacy, the stoking of violence on Fox… because all that could help Ryan achieve his dream of destroying Social Security and Medicare!

You can watch Ryan all but announce he has no scruples below, from the June 13, 2023 CBS Mornings.