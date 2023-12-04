After admitted murderer Sammy “The Bull” Gravano whined that the Biden family has not gotten the death penalty for treason, even though nobody has been accused, much less convicted, Fox host Jesse Watters called him “inspiring” and “patriotic.”

FoxNews.com’s article about the interview proves Watters had no evidence of an actual crime by Hunter Biden, much less his father, President Joe Biden:

Gravano appeared on "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Thursday after a bank investigator tasked with detecting money laundering flagged "unusual" and "erratic" activity in regard to several large-sum wire transfers to accounts belonging to Hunter Biden.

A Bank Secrecy Act manager for one institution said the payments therein didn't appear to match with "any services rendered" by Owasco P.C., an entity controlled by the current first son.

The FoxNews.com article was written by Fox News digital reporter Charles Creitz with a note that MAGA stenographer Brooke Singman “contributed.” If Singman couldn’t find a crime in what was described in the article as “the latest bombshell report,” you can rest assured there wasn’t anything even close to one.

You can also be sure that if a real crime had been uncovered, Watters would have talked to a former prosecutor. Instead, he played one on TV and turned suspicion and inuendo into a crime.

"That's bank lingo for ‘bribe’," host Jesse Watters claimed prior to introducing Gravano.

Watters added that the bank investigator finished his report by saying activity on the account appears "unusual and with no current business purpose and may require reevaluation of the bank's relationship with the customer," which the host said is "bank lingo for ‘the Chinese are bribing the [then]-vice president’s family and we should tell them to bank somewhere else'."

By the way, as The Washington Post explained last year over similar accusations on Fox News, it’s not uncommon for banks to flag activity but that in no way means it’s evidence of a crime.

Gravano is hardly the kind of guy any legit news outlet would turn to for what Fox presented as analysis of the Biden family allegations. As Mediaite noted, “Gravano has admitted to being involved in 19 murders and was the second-in-command of the Gambino Family when former boss John Gotti ran the criminal organization.” He was in the witness protection program after helping the government bring down 39 mobsters, including Gotti, but left the program “and began installing swimming pools under the name Jimmy Moran, in Arizona, according to The New York Times.

Furthermore, Gravano obviously knew nothing about Hunter Biden’s finances or banking activity. By the way, that activity occurred in Hunter Biden’s account in 2018, when Joe Biden was a private citizen and Donald Trump was in office.

Nevertheless, Watters listened raptly to Gravano’s unfounded declaration that President Biden had committed treason, followed by another unfounded insinuation that neither he nor Hunter were prosecuted because the Biden administration is so corrupt.

GRAVANO: It's an incredible story. I mean, it's mind blowing. I don't understand how the country is just sitting back, listening to these things and no action is being taken. If you want my opinion, there are so many guys that I know who would go to prison for 22 lifetime sentences for this kind of stuff. And when it comes from the president, vice president and people like that – it’s beyond theft. It's treason to a country. And I remember when I was younger when I was in the military, treason was something that you face the death penalty. … I mean, you can't get a more disgusting crime than this.

Gravano said he is “very proud” of Watters for “talking about it” “openly and honestly and bravely.”

Watters ate it up. “Forgetting” that Donald Trump was in the White House until 2021, Watters said, “So you're saying that the Biden family's treasonous, and that the Feds know they're dealing with the treasonous family, but many honest people in the federal government are afraid to speak out. Because they'll be fired and destroyed.”

“Yes. Without a doubt,” Gravano said.

Watters did not ask how Gravano could know such a thing, probably because it’s almost certain he would not. But Gravano went on to claim he’s “still friends with a lot” of the federal prosecutors, FBI agents and maybe judges from his 1990s time in the legal system.

“Some of them tell me, ‘Sammy, I spent my whole life in the FBI. I'm embarrassed to tell somebody I'm an ex-FBI agent,” Gravano now said, presumably because of the Bidens. He said he’s a veteran who visits other veterans in a VA hospital. “How do you think these people feel when they go home and look in the mirror?” he added.

For extra Fox News points, Gravano brought up “the open borders” and immigrants “invading our country by the millions.”

Watters reaction? “I never thought I'd hear an inspiring, patriotic speech from Sammy The Bull tonight.”

Then Watters prodded his guest to liken the Bidens to the Mafia. “I think what you're telling me is you're seeing things that mirror what you did and what you were involved with back in the day,” he said.

“It’s true,” Gravano said, then painted Biden as worse. “We’re like choirboys compared to these people,” Gravano said. “We always had a thing about protecting the public.” He claimed his friends tell him, “Sammy it was so much better when the Mafia was in control New York. … Now I’m seeing riots.”

Watters closed the segment that had baselessly likened the Biden family to the Mafia by saying, “Well, we do need to bring back love and respect.” Watters said he was “not sure we would have to bring back the mob if we would just take care of things ourselves.” This from the guy who wanted Neil Cavuto fired for telling the truth about the 2020 election and who joked about assassinating Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“But Sammy, it was great speaking to you,” Watters continued. “Merry Christmas.”

You can watch Jesse Watters hit a new low below, from the November 30, 2023 Jesse Watters Primetime.

